New horror movies 2021: every big scary film coming to theaters and streamers

Wondering which new horror movies are hitting theaters in 2021 and beyond? After more than a year of Covid-induced delays and restrictions, it can be hard to keep track of which projects based in the genre are in the works, and which are just around the corner.

In this list, we've picked out the biggest upcoming horror films heading to cinemas and streamers over the next year – from returning franchises like Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre to all-new scary flicks like A24’s Lamb. We'll keep this list updated with new entries and revised release dates whenever relevant.

We’ve included picks coming to the likes of Shudder, HBO Max and Netflix, alongside those going straight to theater screens. Where we’re unsure of a movie’s destination, we’ve assumed the latter, and have included posters or stills where possible.

No One Gets Out Alive

When? September 29, 2021

Where? Netflix

An immigrant (Cristina Rodlo) in search of the American dream is forced to take a room in a boarding house, where she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape – think aggressive landlords and creepy butterflies. This one is based on the award-winning novel by Adam Nevill, so Netflix had some solid source material to go on.

Séance

When? September 29, 2021

Where? Shudder

Soon after the arrival of a new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls, six friends invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts the halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened. Smart move, guys!

There’s Someone Inside Your House

When? October 6

Where? Netflix

After moving to live with her grandmother in Hawaii, a teenager must confront her past after fellow students at her school are murdered by a masked killer who’s also exposing their biggest secrets. The producers of Stranger Things and The Conjuring Universe are behind this one, so it may be worth keeping an eye out for.

Lamb

When? October 8, 2021

Where? Theaters

To our surprise, Lamb is not a cooking show but instead the story of a childless couple in rural Iceland who discover a strange and unnatural newborn in their sheep barn. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces are determined to return the creature to the wilderness that birthed her.

Halloween Kills

When? October 15, 2021

Where? Theatres

He’s back! (again…) This time around, an injured Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) leads a vigilante mob to hunt down unstoppable killer Michael Myers and end his reign of terror once and for all. We doubt she'll manage it, though – read on to find out why.

Night Teeth

When? October 20, 2021

Where? Netflix

In this Netflix original, a college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA, but when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions – and their dangerous, shadowy underworld – he must fight to stay alive. This sounds a little like Knock Knock, to us.

Antlers

When? October 29, 2021

Where? Theaters

In Antlers, a mysterious creature escapes from its confines to wreak bloody havoc in a small Oregon town. Don’t let the title fool you, though – we don’t reckon that creature is a doe-eyed deer. Master of the weird Guillermo del Toro is producing this one, so it’s worth looking out for.

Last Night in Soho

When? October 29, 2021

Where? Theaters

Edgar Wright’s first movie since Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho follows the twisted dreams of an aspiring fashion designer (Thomasin McKenzie) as she navigates the mysterious glamor of the 1960s. Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith also star, so expect awards noise in the coming months.

Paranormal Activity 7

When? March 4, 2022

Where? Paramount Plus

In a rare case of a movie’s release being brought forward (from a planned March 2022 date), Paranormal Activity 7 is heading to Paramount Plus as an “unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise,” according to ViacomCBS’ streaming bosses. A reimagining? Maybe. But unexpected? Not at all. Expect more of the series’ customary handheld horror.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

When? November 24, 2021 (US), 3 December, 2021 (UK)

Where? Theaters

Yes, the long-running movie franchise based on the even-longer-running videogame franchise is getting a reboot. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will see 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts marshal the survival horror carnage, with The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario starring as Claire Redfield. The Tomorrow People's Robbie Amell and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen also feature. It looks a lot closer to the games than the previous movies did, which is hopefully to its benefit.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

When? TBA, late 2021

Where? Netflix

There’s not much to go on for this one, but Texas Chainsaw Massacre is returning as a Netflix movie directed by David Blue Garcia, based on an original story co-written by Fede Álvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues (both known for their work on Evil Dead and Don't Breathe). It will represent the ninth instalment in the franchise, and is intended to be a direct sequel to the 1974 original.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

When? TBA, late 2021

Where? Theaters

Another reboot – though perhaps from a less well-known horror franchise – is hitting theatres in 2021 in the form of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. It’s being directed by Timo Vuorensola from a screenplay by Sean Michael Argo, and is intended as the first in a planned trilogy set apart from the first three movies of director Victor Salva.

Scream

When? January 14, 2022

Where? Theaters

Moving into 2022, Scream will see Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett breathe (or scream?) new life into the long-running horror franchise. Though marketed without the numerical title, the movie will be a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

Morbius

When? January 28, 2022

Where? Theaters

Marvel fans, fear not – horror cinema has not left you behind. Morbius will see Jared Leto’s titular biochemist forced to face the consequences of a blood experiment gone wrong, which infects him with a vampiric mutation. Our hopes aren’t too high for this one, but Venom fans might find something to enjoy here.

The Black Phone

When? January 28, 2022

Where? Theatres

Wow, an entirely new IP? Not exactly. The Black Phone will see director Scott Derrickson adapt a 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill, which follows the plight of a kidnapped child who communicates – through, you guessed it, a black phone – with his kidnapper’s previous victims to try and escape. Sounds like a neat premise, at least.

Nope

When? July 22, 2022

Where? Theatres

Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele’s next movie will star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, and is scheduled to hit theatres in July. Do we know anything more than that? Nope. We’ve got a poster, at least, which shows… a floating cloud. Make of that what you will.

Halloween Ends

When? October 14, 2022

Where? Theaters

A direct sequel to the aforementioned Halloween Kills – which is scheduled to arrive on October 15, 2021 – Halloween Ends will (supposedly) end the long-running franchise almost exactly a year later. We expect Michael Myers and Laurie Strode to both return, though, which begs the question: what will actually happen in Halloween Kills? Expect some near-misses and a cliff-hanger ending.

Hellraiser

When? TBA, 2022

Where? Hulu

One movie we didn’t expect to get a reboot in 2022 was Clive Barker’s 1987 British supernatural horror, Hellraiser. This updated version will again be based on Barker's novella, The Hellbound Heart, and its existing film adaptation, so will almost definitely see the return of Pinhead and his group of sadomasochistic beings known as the Cenobites.

Skull

When? TBA, 2022

Where? Theaters

Expected to be the fifth instalment of, and prequel to, the Predator franchise, Skull will follow the creature's first journey to Earth. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg has signed on to direct, while Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers and Dane DiLiegro are all confirmed to star. No Arnie, though, unfortunately.

Evil Dead Rise

When? TBA, 2022

Where? Theaters, HBO Max

One more reboot? Sure, why not. Evil Dead Rise will become the fifth instalment in the Evil Dead franchise, and will follow two sisters trying to survive and save their family from demonic creatures. Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher and Mia Challis are all confirmed to star, while Spider-Man director Sam Raimi will serve as executive producer alongside Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin.