I'm excited for two very different school-themed horrors after seeing the trailers for Weapons and Fear Street: Prom Queen

Weapons is one of two new horror movies I'm excited to watch

Trailers have been released for upcoming horror movies Fear Street: Prom Queen and Weapons

The movies will be released on May 23 and August 8, respectively

Fear Street: Prom Queen is a Netflix release, while Weapons is coming to theaters

We've got plenty of great new movies coming up this year, and after seeing the trailers for Weapons and Fear Street: Prom Queen, I've got quite the list to look forward to.

First up, Barbarian's director – Zach Creggor – is bringing us Weapons, which everyone is talking about due to that insane trailer and viral marketing website MaybookMissing.net, which features a fun reference to Barbarian.

We've also got the highly anticipated Fear Street: Prom Queen, following on from Netflix's excellent horror series of movies, based on the books by R. L. Stine, which also saw its trailer drop today.

I wasn't sure anything could top TechRdar's best horror movies of 2024, but it seems we're truly spoiled this year too. Let's take a closer look at these great trailers.

What do we know so far about Weapons?

Weapons | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Julia Garner is in her horror era lately, following on from her great performance in Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man. In Weapons, she plays a school teacher whose entire class disappears at the exact same time.

In the trailer, you can see CCTV footage showing the school kids running in disturbingly inhuman poses – it's like T-posing in video games, but worse.

Weapons has quickly shot to the top of my horror must-watches this year because all the teasers so far have me hooked. The trailer gives us flashes of disturbing imagery without spoiling the plot, I need to know what's going on.

Weapons is scheduled to be released on August 8, 2025, before eventually likely streaming on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max and hopefully becoming one of the best Max movies.

What do we know so far about Fear Street: Prom Queen?

Fear Street: Prom Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You can thank Carrie for making prom night utterly disturbing. But before Mike Flanagan's TV adaptation of Stephen King's novel releases on Prime Video, Netflix is bringing us Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Much like Weapons, this movie is centered around a school and also has the potential to become one of the best Netflix movies. Just like the Fear Street trilogy of movies, there's trouble again at Shadyside High (and with a name like that, why wouldn't there be? Shady indeed).

As prom approaches, all the coolest girls are fighting for the crown, but they'll soon start fighting for their lives instead when all the candidates start to disappear. Someone out there is hoping it'll be a killer prom from all the wrong reasons.

Fear Street: Prom Queen will be available to stream on Netflix on May 23.