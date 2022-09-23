Netflix's Wednesday Addams TV show gets surprising post-Halloween release date

Audio player loading…

Netflix has announced the release date for Wednesday, its revival of beloved comedy-horror franchise The Addams Family. But fans holding out hope for a pre-Halloween arrival should prepare to be disappointed.

Ahead of the streamer’s upcoming Tudum 2022 event, Netflix revealed that the new series will begin streaming on Wednesday, November 23. Frustratingly, that’s a little over three weeks after the spookiest night of the year, though at least the Tim Burton-directed show will premiere on the day it shares a name with (slow clap for Netflix).

“Wednesday premieres November 23! Snap, snap,” Netflix wrote in a tweet (opens in new tab) sharing the news, which was accompanied by a new poster showing Jenna Ortega (Scream) in costume as the show’s titular character. Check it out below:

Across eight episodes, the supernatural coming-of-age series will follow Wednesday Addams as she navigates the usual pressures of adolescent life alongside the unique quirks of her own dysfunctional family.

Based on what we’ve been told so far, we’ll see Wednesday learning to master her newfound psychic abilities, preventing a murderous killing spree and attempting to solve a 25-year-long family mystery. Talk about a busy schedule.

Wednesday will also feature turns from Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Legend of Zorro) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia, Luis Guzmán (Narcos, Shameless) as husband and father Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Wednesday's younger brother, Pugsley.

Christina Ricci ( Yellowjackets ), who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic 1990s Addams Family movies, is also set to appear as a character called Marilyn Thornhill, while Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) is among the show's supporting cast as Principal Larissa Weems, Head of Nevermore Academy.

As mentioned, iconic filmmaker Tim Burton (Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland… need we go on?) is on hand as the show’s executive producer. He’ll also be behind the camera for several of Wednesday’s episodes, marking – amazingly – his first time doing so for a small screen production. Frequent Burton collaborator Danny Elfman is involved as the show's composer, too, so expect a creepy soundtrack of Batman proportions.

We’re expecting to hear more announcements concerning many of the biggest and best Netflix shows – including Squid Game , The Crown , The Witcher season 3, and Bridgerton – at this weekend’s global fan event, so stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest details.