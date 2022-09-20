Netflix Tudum 2022: start date and time, how to watch, and more

Audio player loading…

Tudum 2022 is almost here, and Netflix fans around the world are gearing up for a day of big announcements about their favorite shows and movies.

The annual celebration of all things Netflix, which returns after its successful first outing in 2021, returns on Saturday, September 24. The 24-hour global fan party will span five events spread across four continents, with Netflix set to reveal more about its forthcoming worldwide slate of film and TV series. Reveals on the day will include trailer drops, behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive news, first looks, interviews, and plenty more besides.

With over 120 Netflix movies and Netflix shows set to feature, we're confident that one or two – okay, more like 20 or 30 – of your favorite films and series will be part of proceedings. So, you'll want to know more about Netflix Tudum 2022, including when it'll begin, what projects will be shown off, how you can watch the event live, and more.

Below, we'll cover all of those details, so you can determine when you'll need to check in with the event to learn more about your beloved shows and movies. Here, then, is everything you need to know about Netflix Tudum 2022.

What time does Netflix Tudum 2022 start?

Stranger Things might get a small but important update at Tudum 2022. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tudum 2022 will start on Saturday, September 24 at 3 AM BST / 7:30 AM IST / 11 AM KST. US fans can start watching the event a day earlier on Friday, September 23 at 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET.

That's when the first of Tudum's five events will begin, anyway. The second annual Netflix global fan event will kick off by revealing more about the streamer's upcoming slate of Korean projects, before moving onto India, the US and Europe, Latin America, and finishing with a look at the latest Netflix productions in development in Japan.

Read on to find out when the other four events will start in these world regions:

India – Saturday, September 24 at 11 AM IST / 6:30 AM BST / 1:30 AM ET (Friday, September 23 at 10:30 PM PT)

– Saturday, September 24 at 11 AM IST / 6:30 AM BST / 1:30 AM ET (Friday, September 23 at 10:30 PM PT) US, UK, and Europe – Saturday, September 24 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 10:30 PM IST

– Saturday, September 24 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST / 10:30 PM IST Latin America – Saturday, September 24 at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM BST (Sunday, September 25 at 12 AM IST)

– Saturday, September 24 at 11:30 AM PT / 2:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM BST (Sunday, September 25 at 12 AM IST) Japan – Saturday, September 24 at 1 PM JST / 9 PM PT (Sunday, September 25 at 12 AM ET / 5 AM BST / 9:30 AM IST)

How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022

Netflix aficionados can tune into Tudum 2022 via the YouTube feed above. The festivities will be available to stream live on every Netflix YouTube channel, too, with the event available to watch in 29 different languages.

It's likely that Tudum 2022 will also be streamable on Twitch (opens in new tab), even though Netflix hasn't officially confirmed this yet. No matter where you live in the world, then, you'll be able to watch events unfold.

For those who can't tune in to the livestream, announcements and reveals are sure to be posted on Netflix's various social media channels as well, including Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), and Instagram (opens in new tab).

Netflix Tudum 2022: full TV show line-up

The Witcher season 3 might get an exciting update at Tudum 2022. (Image credit: Jay Maidment/Netflix)

Netflix's extensive catalog of original shows will take pride of place at Tudum 2022. You can expect to hear more news on the biggest shows around, see world exclusive trailer premieres, learn about release dates for new TV series or returning fan favorites, and more.

Here's a full rundown of the shows that have been confirmed to appear at Tudum 2022 so far:

Netflix Tudum 2022: full movie line-up

Knives Out 2 leads a fantastic slate of movies on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Not to be outdone by their TV counterparts, Netflix's forthcoming slate of movies is just as stacked. Some of the globe's biggest actors and directors are involved in a number of new films and sequels for the streaming service, so find out what's been announced for Tudum 2022 so far below:

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A Través del Mar

Beyond the Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Heart of Stone

Kathal Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School for Good and Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place or Mine

Tudum 2022 will also feature a number of videogames set to arrive on Netflix soon, such as Kentucky Route Zero, Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, and Triviaverse. Given that very few subscribers have played any games on Netflix, the streamer needs some big hitters to coax fans to do so.

Additionally, the event will be hosted by 200 Netflix actors and creators, including Stranger Things' young stars, The Witcher's Henry Cavill, Hollywood actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Foxx, members of the Squid Game cast, and many more. Netflix fans across the world, then, will want to tune into Tudum 2022 at some point.

The Continent has a LOT to unveil at Tudum... 👀 https://t.co/7Rpa4yeUZhSeptember 14, 2022 See more

TechRadar will be on hand to cover the biggest reveals at Tudum 2022 live, so join us on September 24 for a plethora of (hopefully) big announcements.

For more Netflix-based content, check out the best Netflix documentaries. Alternatively, find out what's leaving the world's biggest streamer soon, or see what's been canceled by Netflix in recent months.