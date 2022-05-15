Six feel-good shows to watch if you’re still pining over Heartstopper

Heartstopper, the beautiful, upbeat and unashamedly queer coming-of-age story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring has been a huge hit since it debuted on Netflix at the end of April, possibly due to the fact it’s a joy-packed breath of fresh air in these crazy times we live in.

Set in the fictional Truham Grammar High School in England, Heartstopper follows gay schoolboy Charlie (Joe Locke) and his relationship with rugby player Nick (Kit Connor), who’s figuring out his sexuality, and a group of their close friends as they navigate life as teenagers, and all the issues they face - from bullying, coming out, homophobia, transphobia - and at its center is a whole lot of heart.

Netflix have yet to officially confirm a second series, but a) as the show is based on the graphic novels and web comics by YA author Alice Osman - of which there are currently four, with the fifth and final one published in February 2023 - and b) it’s been such a hit with both fans and critics - it’d be criminal if we didn’t get to follow Nick and Charlie’s love story.

Locke has already said he’s excited for what could be in store for Charlie and Nick. “If we get another season, I’m looking forward to seeing how they develop as a couple,” he told British GQ. “In the next graphic novel, Charlie struggles with his mental health and I’d love to explore that more… I’d love to come at these issues from a lighter place.”

While we cross absolutely everything for news of Heartstopper season 2 soon, here’s six shows worth watching to feed that feel-good void until then...

Love, Victor

(Image credit: Hulu)

This teen comedy is a spin off from the film Love, Simon and is set in the same universe. Victor (Michael Cimino) is the new boy at Creekwood High School. Like Heartstopper, it deals with the realities of figuring out who you are, the challenges that can pose and the crucial role friendship and support play when you’re navigating life in your teens. Plus, it’s a real feel good, life affirming show and there’s two series to catch up on before the third comes out later this year. Cool, right?

It was one of the most binged TV series ever when it was released on Hulu in 2020, so it’s a definite must-watch if you need a hit of those Heartstopper-esque feelings.

Where can I stream it?

Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK, Australia)

Chewing Gum

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The incomparable Michaela Coel’s coming-of-age masterpiece is a hoot - you’ll laugh, cry and want the ground to swallow you up on Tracey Gordon’s behalf as she wants to explore the world beyond her religious, sex-free upbringing.

Coel created, wrote and starred in the series, taking home a BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, five years before her win for her opus I May Destroy You. Look out for the brilliant Susan Wokoma as her sensible sister Cynthia, and a pre-Bridgerton Jonathan Bailey as an annoyingly attractive creep.

Where can I stream it?

Britbox, Netflix, All4 (UK), HBO Max (US), Foxtel (Australia)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

(Image credit: Netflix)

When it comes to the feelgood factor, this is like a big jolly primary-coloured hug. Yes, the show about a lady who lived in a cult bunker ended after four series in 2019, it really stands up to multiple viewings.

Not least for every scene Kimmy’s best friend the incredible Titus Andromedon (Titus Burgess) is in (special mention to the Pinor Noir song and the Beyonce Hold Up video recreation) as well as Jane Krakowski as Jaqueline White, a character almost as iconic as her Jenna Maroney in 30 Rock.

Where can I stream it?

Netflix (Worldwide)

Flowers

(Image credit: Channel 4)

With some truly excellent cameos in Heartstopper - Stephen Fry as the voice of the school principal, anyone? And Olivia Colman’s role as Nick’s mum was an inspired bit of casting.

The original comedy queen (Peep Show! W1A!) and the actual Queen (in The Crown), she sparkles as a music teacher mum in this stunning dark comedy about the Flowers family, featuring a depressed dad (The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barrett), their inventor son and musician daughter, who has bipolar, and all live in the same aged house.

The show manages to shine a sympathetic yet funny light on difficult issues in a beautiful way, and deals with the reality of dealing with mental health issues in a darkly comic manner. One of the best things on TV in the last decade.

Shrill

(Image credit: Hulu)

Starring comedian Aidy Bryant as main character Annie and her gay best friend Fran (played by the amazing Lolly Adefope) this three season show is based on the book by journalist Lindy West. It’s a funny, uplifting tale about learning to love yourself - and that you’re absolutely brilliant already, just the way you are. Writer Annie has a jerk boyfriend, low self esteem, and a mum who makes uninvited comments about her appearance.

On paper, it doesn’t sound all that uplifting, but when she finds herself, it really is. When the show was released, author Lindy talked about how the show challenges television stereotypes. “You don’t see fat being happy on TV,” she said. “If there's a fat character on TV they are sad. They're trying to lose weight, or they're having a makeover montage, or they get whacked over the head and believe that they're beautiful because it's a delusion.” Hurrah for positive change, right?

Where can I stream it?

Hulu (US), BBC iPlayer (UK), SBS On Demand (Australia)

Never Have I Ever

(Image credit: Netflix)

The third season of this cute and clever comedy - written by Mindy Kaling - is coming to Netflix in August. It follows the story of teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who struggles with the death of her father, her Indian-American identity, her relationship with her mother, and spending time in a wheelchair.

Along with, you know, all the other stuff that happens in high school. Like doing super cringe things in front of your crush. The horror! Oh, and ion a totally normal series of events, John McEnroe’s the narrator. The fourth and final series is expected to premiere in 2023.

Where can I stream it?

Netflix (Worldwide)

