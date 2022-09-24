Jamie Foxx unearths an eerie conspiracy in lively first They Cloned Tyrone trailer

By Tom Power
published

A new type of clone war

Yo-Yo, Slick, and Fontaine stand in a silver-colored elevator in They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix
They Cloned Tyrone looks like it'll be a major hit for Netflix in 2023. (Image credit: Parrish Lewis/Netflix)
The first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone has landed online – and it looks like an absolute riot.

Revealed at Tudum 2022, Netflix's global fan event, the Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris-starring sci-fi comedy seems like it could be a major hit when it arrives.

Check out the official teaser for the amusing, 70s-style Netflix movie below:

Little has been revealed about They Cloned Tyrone's plot so far. Before the trailer, the film had only received a brief plot synopsis, which read: "Three lifelong friends find themselves at the center of a mind-bending conspiracy."

With the trailer's arrival, though, we have a better idea of how its narrative will play out. Boyega, Foxx, and Parris star as Fontaine, Slick, and Yo-Yo respectively, with the trio unearth a mass conspiracy after a series of eerie events put them on the trail of a heinous government experiment.

Netflix describes They Cloned Tyrone as a "pulpy mystery caper" and the teaser certainly gives off those vibes. Equally, though, the forthcoming flick feels like a throwback to the blaxploitation era of filmmaking – independent movies, which were shot in the 1970s and celebrated Black culture, racial injustices, and more mature content. Such flicks were made up of Black casts and crews and covered a wide range of genres. They Cloned Tyrone feels like a celebration of that era, based on its characters' attire and its grainy cinematography.

Juel Taylor (Twenties, Boomerang) directs from a script co-penned by himself and Tony Rettenmaier. They Cloned Tyrone doesn't have an official launch date yet, but rumors have suggested it could land on Netflix before the year is out. The trailer states that it's "coming soon", so the chances of it dropping before 2022 ends are likely. Even if They Cloned Tyrone doesn't get released this year, there are plenty of new Netflix movies for subscribers to enjoy in the coming months.

For more Tudum 2022 coverage, be sure to check out TechRadar's archived live blog, where we covered every big reveal and announcement regarding the best Netflix shows and films around.

