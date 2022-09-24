Here's your first fantastical look at Shadow and Bone season 2

Shadow and Bone season 2 looks as thrilling and action-packed as its predecessor.

Netflix has debuted the first teaser for Shadow and Bone season 2.

The first-look trailer, which was revealed at Tudum 2022, only offers the briefest of teases at the show's next season. Despite being just 40 seconds long, though, it packs a lot of footage into its short time, with numerous quick cuts providing a tantalizing glimpse at what will happen in the series' second outing.

Take a look at Shadow and Bone season 2's first teaser below:

There's not much we can truly glean from the fast-paced nature of this trailer. But, there are a few things within that are sure to pique the interest of fans' of the hit Netflix show.

We get first looks at all the major characters set to join Shadow and Bone's second season, including Patrick Gibson's Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan's Tolya Yul-Battar, Anna Leong Brophy's Tamar Kir-Battar, and Jack Wolfe's Wylan Hendriks.

The footage also reveals that the show's next outing will deliver plenty in the way of fantasy-based action and drama. We see Archie Renaux's Mal running from the law, Calahan Skogman's Matthias being handcuffed and led away, and Wylan joining forces with the Dregs. We also witness Nikolai telling Jessie Mei Li's Alina Starkov she's a symbol, and Ben Barnes' Darkling asking someone what they're willing to sacrifice to achieve their goals, among a number of thrilling set-piece moments.

No release date was revealed alongside the sneek peak, but Netflix confirmed that Shadow and Bone season 2 will be with us sometime in 2023. Filming on the second season wrapped in early June, so post-production work is well underway. The first-look trailer doesn't contain any VFX or CGI elements, but these are sure to be getting worked on as we speak (or, rather, type).

We've previously speculated that Shadow and Bone's next installment will arrive in spring 2023 (that's fall 2023 for those in the southern hemisphere). Fingers crossed we're right, but we're happy to wait longer if it means Shadow and Bone season 2 is as good as this teaser makes it out to be.

Shadow and Bone season 1 is available to stream in full on Netflix right now.