Netflix reveals July 2025 launch and first trailer for The Sandman's second and final season, and it'll rise from its slumber in two parts

- Netflix has revealed The Sandman season 2's official release date
- The fantasy show's final season will be released in two installments in early July
- An official teaser and first-look images have also been released
It's official: The Sandman season 2 will wake from its slumber this July – and it'll arrive in two parts.
The acclaimed fantasy show, which is based on Neil Gaiman's graphic novel namesake, will return for its second and final chapter in mid-2025. Volume 1, which will consist of six episodes, will make its debut on Netflix on July 3, 2025. Season 2's five-part second volume will be released on July 24, 2025.
The Dreaming awaits your return. The Sandman: Season 2. Volume 1 - July 3rd. Volume 2 - July 24th. pic.twitter.com/ORsNJRh89pApril 17, 2025
Netflix didn't just unveil The Sandman's two new launch dates today (April 17), though. The Tom Sturridge-fronted TV Original also received its first teaser trailer, which shows The Endless, Sturridge's Dream included, summoned to a meeting by one of their siblings Destiny.
It's unclear why Destiny has called on his fellow immortals to join him (well, unless you've read the source material) and the teaser doesn't exactly reveal what the purpose of the meeting is. Nevertheless, it suggests one of the best Netflix shows – depending on who you ask, anyway – is aiming to go out with a fantastical bang with its final installment.
This is the first official information we've received about The Sandman 2 since last September.
During Netflix Geeked Week 2024, the streaming titan revealed a dreamy behind-the-scenes look at season 2, which revealed a 2025 release window. Prior to that, Netflix confirmed who would play Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal in season 2 last May, before announcing nine new cast additions for The Sandman's final season in July 2024.
Why is The Sandman ending after two seasons?
Netflix hasn't provided an official statement about ending The Sandman after two seasons. With so much source material left to adapt, general audiences might be bemused by the best streaming service's decision to do so.
Anyone who's kept up with the news over the last year, however, will have an idea about why the high fantasy series is prematurely ending – and it's all to do with Gaiman.
In July 2024, the award-winning writer was accused of sexual assault and abuse by five women on a Tortoise Media podcast called 'Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman'. Since then, more allegations, some of which date back to 1986, have come to light about Gaiman's behavior and include his alleged involvement in human trafficking. As of February 2025, three federal lawsuits have been brought against the author, too.
Gaiman has strenuously denied all of the accusations made against him. Nonetheless, live-action adaptations of his works have been impacted since he was accused of the aforementioned crimes. That includes the third season of Good Omens, the popular Prime Video TV show, which Gaiman is no longer involved in and has since been turned into a 90-minute movie.
As I wrote earlier, it's unclear if Netflix is bringing its retelling of The Sandman to an end because of what's been outlined above. One thing is certain, though: The Sandman won't get another outing on Netflix.
