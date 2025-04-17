When does Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 come out on Disney+ and BBC One?

Doctor Who season 2 is finally up and running, and I imagine you – yes, you, fellow Whovian – want to know when you can watch its next episode.
In this article, I'll tell you where you can stream this season's second chapter, titled 'Lux', in the US, UK, and Australia. I'll also run you through what date and time it'll launch in these nations.
Without further ado, then, here's when you'll be reunited with The Doctor and Bel in Doctor Who's sophomore season (or, if you've been watching the show's revival since 2005, season 15).
What time is Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 going to be released in the US?
'Lux' will premiere on Disney+ in the US on Saturday, April 19 at 12am PT / 3am ET. That's the same time that Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 was released on one of the world's best streaming services.
When can I stream Doctor Who season 2 episode 'Lux' in the UK?
UK fans can watch Doctor Who season 2's forthcoming chapter on Saturday, April 19 at 8am BST.
Well, on BBC iPlayer, anyway. 'Lux' will also air on BBC One later on the same day, with an expected release time of 6:50pm BST. That's when its predecessor, 'The Robot Revolution,' made its BBC One debut last Saturday (April 12).
So, unless there's a scheduling change between now and then, I'd expect 'Lux' to be released at that time, too.
What is the release date of episode 2 of Doctor Who season 2 in Australia?
Here's a sneak peek at next week's #DoctorWho episode - LUX! 🎥🚀💡Watch from Saturday 19th April on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available. pic.twitter.com/ObdwgTHhJzApril 12, 2025
Just like American and British viewers, the iconic Time Lord's fanbase can see this season's second episode on Saturday, April 19 albeit with a launch time of 5pm AEST.
When will new episodes of Doctor Who season 2 premiere in the US, UK, and Australia?
It's time to get her home 🌌#DoctorWho: THE ROBOT REVOLUTION is streaming NOW on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available. pic.twitter.com/7YKurPXny3April 12, 2025
Want to know when new installments of one of the best Disney+ shows (and best BBC TV Originals, for those of you in the UK) will be available to watch? Read the full release schedule below for more details.
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – Saturday, April 19
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – Saturday, April 26
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – Saturday, May 3
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31
