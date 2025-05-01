What is the release date and time for Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 on Disney+ and BBC One?

The Doctor and Ruby, back together again!

Doctor Who has been on a roll – relatively speaking, anyway – over the last couple of weeks.

After a pretty generic start with its season 2 premiere, aka 'The Robot Revolution', the popular sci-fi show has delivered great back-to-back episodes in 'Lux' and 'The Well'. To keep its hot streak going, Doctor Who season 2's next episode will need to be just as good, if not better than that duo.

So, when will 'Lucky Day', which will reunite us with Ruby Sunday, be released? Below, I'll tell you when and where you can watch it. You'll also find a full release schedule at the end of this article to find out when the remaining three chapters will arrive, too.

When will Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 come out in the US?

Nucti Gatwa's iconic Time Lord will return to our screens with Varada Sethu's Bel (and Millie Gibson's Ruby!) on on Disney+ on Saturday, May 3 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Where can I watch Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 in the UK?

Season 2's Ruby-centric episode arrives this Saturday (Image credit: BBC/Disney+)

The next installment of Doctor Who season 2 (or, for those who've been watching since its 2005 reboot, season 15) will make its UK debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 3 at 8am BST.

For those who prefer to watch Nu-Who via a terrestrial TV channel, episode 4 will also be available to watch on BBC One later on the same day at 7:10pm BST.

What time can I stream Doctor Who season 2's fourth episode in Australia?

What mystery will Ruby have to solve with UNIT's help? (Image credit: BBC/Disney+)

The legendary Gallifreyan's next adventure will arrive in Australia on Saturday, May 3 at 5pm AEST. One of the best Disney+ shows will be available to watch at home on, well, Disney+ (aka one of the world's best streaming services) Down Under.

When do new episodes of Doctor Who get released?

If you've frequented these parts over the last three weeks, you'll know that new episodes of Doctor Who arrive every Saturday. For a full rundown of this season's release schedule, read on.

Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – out now

Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – Saturday, May 3

Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10

Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17

Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24

Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31