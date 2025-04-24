When does Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 come out on Disney+ and BBC One?

It's time to input a new date into the TARDIS, Doctor Who fans, because this season's third episode will be with us very soon.

Season 2 episode 3, titled' The Well', is set to grace our screens very soon. Those of you in the US, UK, and Australia, then, will want to know when the world-famous Time Lord and his new companion Bel will set off on their next adventure.

Below, I'll tell you when and where you can watch Doctor Who season 2's third entry. You'll also find a full release schedule for this season's seven episodes, so you'll know when to tune into Disney+ (US and Australia) or BBC One/iPlayer (UK) to reunite with them. Allons-y!

What time will Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 be released in the US?

Your first look at #DoctorWho - THE WELL, premiering next Saturday on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available! pic.twitter.com/JMm7cRSkY4April 19, 2025

One of the best Disney+ shows will be back on the small screen stateside on Saturday, April 26 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

That's the same day and time that the previous two episodes – 'The Robot Revolution' and 'Lux' – have aired on one of the world's best streaming services. There's no reason for season 2's next episode not to do so, too.

When can I watch Doctor Who season 2's third episode in the UK?

Another perilous adventure awaits The Doctor and Bel (Image credit: BBC One/Disney+)

Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 8am BST on Saturday, April 26. Like every other episode – this season or otherwise – it'll also be broadcast on BBC One later that day.

However, it'll make its terrestrial channel debut on British shores at a later time than 'The Robot Revolution' and 'Lux' did. Indeed, 'The Well' will be available to watch on BBC One at 7:20pm BST.

What's got Bel so spooked? (Image credit: BBC One/Disney+)

Fans of the legendary Gallifreyan who live Down Under can tune into Disney+ on Saturday, April 26 at 5pm AEST to watch this season's latest installment. Like the US, this is the same day and time that season 2's previous entries have aired.

Doctor Who season 2 full release schedule

Christopher Chung's Cassio is one of many supporting characters in 'The Well' (Image credit: BBC One/Disney+)

New episodes of Nu-Who will be released every Saturday in the US, UK and Australia. For a complete rundown on when new chapters of season 2 (or series 15, for those in the UK) will arrive, read on: