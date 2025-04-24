When does Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 come out on Disney+ and BBC One?

It's time to input a new date into the TARDIS, Doctor Who fans, because this season's third episode will be with us very soon.
Season 2 episode 3, titled' The Well', is set to grace our screens very soon. Those of you in the US, UK, and Australia, then, will want to know when the world-famous Time Lord and his new companion Bel will set off on their next adventure.
Below, I'll tell you when and where you can watch Doctor Who season 2's third entry. You'll also find a full release schedule for this season's seven episodes, so you'll know when to tune into Disney+ (US and Australia) or BBC One/iPlayer (UK) to reunite with them. Allons-y!
What time will Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 be released in the US?
Your first look at #DoctorWho - THE WELL, premiering next Saturday on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available! pic.twitter.com/JMm7cRSkY4April 19, 2025
One of the best Disney+ shows will be back on the small screen stateside on Saturday, April 26 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
That's the same day and time that the previous two episodes – 'The Robot Revolution' and 'Lux' – have aired on one of the world's best streaming services. There's no reason for season 2's next episode not to do so, too.
When can I watch Doctor Who season 2's third episode in the UK?
Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 8am BST on Saturday, April 26. Like every other episode – this season or otherwise – it'll also be broadcast on BBC One later that day.
However, it'll make its terrestrial channel debut on British shores at a later time than 'The Robot Revolution' and 'Lux' did. Indeed, 'The Well' will be available to watch on BBC One at 7:20pm BST.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
What is the launch date and time for Doctor Who episode 'The Well' in Australia?
Fans of the legendary Gallifreyan who live Down Under can tune into Disney+ on Saturday, April 26 at 5pm AEST to watch this season's latest installment. Like the US, this is the same day and time that season 2's previous entries have aired.
Doctor Who season 2 full release schedule
New episodes of Nu-Who will be released every Saturday in the US, UK and Australia. For a complete rundown on when new chapters of season 2 (or series 15, for those in the UK) will arrive, read on:
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 1 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 2 – out now
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 3 – Saturday, April 26
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 4 – Saturday, May 3
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 5 – Saturday, May 10
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 6 – Saturday, May 17
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 7 – Saturday, May 24
- Doctor Who season 2 episode 8 – Saturday, May 31
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.