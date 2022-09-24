Meet Glass Onion's suspicious line-up in first tense Knives Out 2 clip

Audio player loading…

Netflix has revealed the first clip from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – and it seems Benoit Blanc has got a particularly puzzling riddle to solve.

Debuted during Tudum 2022, the first look at Knives Out 2 – outside of its first official teaser, which arrived on September 12 – offers us our best look yet at the murder mystery movie's line-up of potential suspects.

Watch the extended clip for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below:

The Netflix movie sees Daniel Craig return as master detective Benoit Blanc, who accepts an invitation from tech billionaire Miles Bron to join him (and some other people) for a much needed getaway on his private Greek island. However, when one of the guests turns up dead, Blanc's vacation time is put on hold as he's forced to work out which of Bron's invitees committed the crime.

Like its predecessor, Knives Out 2 contains a stacked A-list cast, all of whom could be the supposed killer. Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Ethan Hawke are all involved, so expect sparks to fly between this electrifying cast of individuals.

Based on the clip above, it seems that Rian Johnson's latest whodunnit will rival Knives Out as a riveting and riotous murder mystery flick. Will it contain a surprise twist early on? Or will it hold off on revealing a key witness (or the murderer themselves) until the final minutes of the movie? We'll have to wait and see.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set for a limited theatrical release in the US around Thanksgiving weekend (November 24). The movie will then be released worldwide on Netflix on December 23.

Head on over to TechRadar's archived live blog to catch up on every reveal concerning the best Netflix shows and movies.