You season 4 has a release date – and it's coming in two parts

You season 4 has finally received a release date – or, rather, two release dates as the psychological thriller series is coming in two parts.

Announced at Tudum 2022, Netflix confirmed that the next installment in Joe Goldberg's story will launch in two parts. You season 4 part 1 will be released on February 10, 2023, while part 2 will debut on the streaming service a month later. That's March 10, 2023.

The first teaser for You season 4 was also released alongside the launch date announcement, which you can watch below:

As the trailer reveals, Joe Goldberg is no longer the "lovable bookstore manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs". Instead, in season 4, he'll be Professor Jonathan Moore, another reinvention that's seemingly allowed Joe to put the past behind him.

Or so it seems. Joe suggests that his penchant for becoming infatuated with women is a thing of the past, but it just so happens that a few female characters – Tati Gabrielle's Marienne, Amy Leigh-Hickman's Nadia, and Charlotte Ritchie's Kate – appears in the teaser as Penn Badgley's Joe speaks those words. We don't know about you, but we don't believe Joe. Not. One. Bit.

Of course, viewers will remember Marienne appeared in You season 3, but when has that ever stopped Joe from pursuing whoever he wants? If we were Marienne, we'd be looking over our shoulder.

The rest of the trailer shows off other supporting characters, including Ed Speelers' Rhys and Tilly Keeper's Lady Phoebe. Expect them all to be swept up in whatever Joe's got planned in the next installment of the hit Netflix show.

No word was given on how many episode You season 4 will contain. But, given that its three predecessors comprised 10 episodes apiece, we'd be surprised if the series' fourth entry didn't contain a similar number.

