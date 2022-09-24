A dapper Jason Momoa lays down the law in first clip for Netflix movie Slumberland

By Tom Power
published

Nobody likes a smart ass, kid

Jason Momoa's Flip and Marlow Barkley's Nema hide in a colorful city in Slumberland
Slumberland arrives on Netflix in time for Thanksgiving weekend. (Image credit: Netflix)
Audio player loading…

Netflix has debuted the first clip for its forthcoming fantasy-adventure movie Slumberland – and it looks fantastically beautiful.

Released during its Tudum 2022 global fan event, Netflix has given us our first proper look at the Jason Momoa-starring family-friendly flick. And, by all accounts, it looks like it'll make for a rollicking and potential heart-warming Netflix movie.

Check out the extended clip below:

The 80-second clip doesn't give too much away about the film's plot, but it does show the solid chemistry that exists between Momoa's Flip and Marlow Barkley's Nema. The former has a fun time laying down the rules of Slumberland to his partner-in-crime but, unbeknownst to Flip, there's more to Nema than meets the eye. Seems like Flip's got his work cut out in the banter department.

Away from the pair's natural rapport, Slumberland looks like it could be a beautiful film to watch. Those unfolding chairs, the butterflies building a new dreamworld, and that cute pig toy seem like they'll have viewers marveling and aww-ing in equal measure.

Based on Winsor McCay's Little Nemo in Slumberland comic strip, Slumberland will see Nema team up with Flip to try and see her late father Nemo (Kyle Chandler) one last time. Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Chris O'Dowd are among the movie's supporting cast. Meanwhile, Francis Lawrence – who directed The Hunger Games films – is on directorial duties, with the film's script penned by David Guion and Michael Handelman (both Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb).

Netflix is set to release Slumberland in time for Thanksgiving (November 24), with the flick due to arrive on the streaming service on November 18. 

TechRadar is live blogging every announcement and reveal to come out of Tudum 2022. So head on over to our live blog – helmed by entertainment reporter Tom Power – to catch up on what you've missed so far from the best Netflix shows and movies around.

Tom Power
Tom Power
Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

See more TV news