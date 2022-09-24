The Witcher: Blood Origin lands a wintry release date on Netflix

Audio player loading…

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

Announced during Tudum 2022, the fantasy spin-off series, which has reportedly been plagued by development issues in recent months, will finally launch on Netflix on Christmas Day. The launch date reveal comes over a year after The Witcher: Blood Origin's first trailer was released, with that teaser surprisingly released as a stinger to The Witcher season 2's final episode.

Check out the launch date confirmation in the tweet below, which contains the first official poster for the Netflix show:

Worlds will collide. The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres this December.

Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher (and Geralt of Rivia), Blood Origin will tell the story of the Continent's very first Witcher. It'll also cover events leading up to and during the Conjunction of the Spheres – a cataclysmic occurrence that led multiple realms to collide with one another, resulting in different races and monsters living on the same plane of existence.

Blood Origin will star Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) as Éile, a warrior-turned-musician whose former life catches up with her based on what happens in The Witcher spin-off series. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi) and Laurence O'Fuarain (Rebellion, Game of Thrones) will be key supporting cast members in the show. Lenny Henry (The Rings of Power) and Dylan Moran (Black Books), among many others, will also feature throughout.

The Witcher: Blood Origin was originally expected to launch in mid-2022 and be a six-episode limited series. However, Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab) has since reported that the show has been cut to four episodes, while it will be narrated by fan favorite Witcher character Jaskier (Joey Batey) to help tie it to Netflix's mainline Witcher series.

The streaming giant didn't confirm any of those details during its Tudum 2022 segment. Hopefully, we'll hear more about Blood Origin in the coming weeks ahead of its December launch.

More news concerning Netflix's Witcher franchise is about to arrive soon, too, so keep your eyes peeled on TechRadar for more when we have it.

For more Tudum 2022 coverage, follow TechRadar's live blog as we bring you the biggest announcements and reveals about the best Netflix movies and TV shows as soon as they drop.