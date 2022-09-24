The Witcher: Blood Origin lands a wintry release date on Netflix

By Tom Power
published

Gather your clan in time for December

Eile, Scian and Fjall stare into the distance in The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Netflix)
Audio player loading…

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be released on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

Announced during Tudum 2022, the fantasy spin-off series, which has reportedly been plagued by development issues in recent months, will finally launch on Netflix on Christmas Day. The launch date reveal comes over a year after The Witcher: Blood Origin's first trailer was released, with that teaser surprisingly released as a stinger to The Witcher season 2's final episode.

Check out the launch date confirmation in the tweet below, which contains the first official poster for the Netflix show:

See more

Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher (and Geralt of Rivia), Blood Origin will tell the story of the Continent's very first Witcher. It'll also cover events leading up to and during the Conjunction of the Spheres – a cataclysmic occurrence that led multiple realms to collide with one another, resulting in different races and monsters living on the same plane of existence.

Blood Origin will star Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) as Éile, a warrior-turned-musician whose former life catches up with her based on what happens in The Witcher spin-off series. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi) and Laurence O'Fuarain (Rebellion, Game of Thrones) will be key supporting cast members in the show. Lenny Henry (The Rings of Power) and Dylan Moran (Black Books), among many others, will also feature throughout.

The Witcher: Blood Origin was originally expected to launch in mid-2022 and be a six-episode limited series. However, Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab) has since reported that the show has been cut to four episodes, while it will be narrated by fan favorite Witcher character Jaskier (Joey Batey) to help tie it to Netflix's mainline Witcher series. 

The streaming giant didn't confirm any of those details during its Tudum 2022 segment. Hopefully, we'll hear more about Blood Origin in the coming weeks ahead of its December launch.

More news concerning Netflix's Witcher franchise is about to arrive soon, too, so keep your eyes peeled on TechRadar for more when we have it.

For more Tudum 2022 coverage, follow TechRadar's live blog as we bring you the biggest announcements and reveals about the best Netflix movies and TV shows as soon as they drop.

Tom Power
Tom Power
Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

See more TV news