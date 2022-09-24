Extraction 2 has twice the action of the first film – and a new intense one-shot sequence

Audio player loading…

Extraction 2 will feature double the amount of action sequences of it predecessor, according to a new behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix flick.

Released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 festivities, the featurette takes viewers inside the making of the Chris Hemsworth-starring action film. And, based on what director Sam Hargrave teases, it sounds like Extraction 2 will really amp up the action from the Netflix movie that preceded it.

Watch the behind-the-scenes teaser for Extraction 2 below:

"With a title of 'two' behind your name, you have to bring at least twice the action," Hargrave boasts during the 80-second teaser. The featurette certainly positions Extraction 2 as a step-up from the first Extraction movie, with multiple explosions, firefights, and chase sequences on display throughout.

Interestingly, Hargrave also hinted that Extraction 2 will contain a even better 'oner' – aka a seemingly continuous one-shot sequence that keeps audiences in the thick of the action for a multi-minute long scene. A similar sequence was the main selling point of the first Extraction film. As Hargrave says, though: "For Extraction 2, we're going to push that [oner shot] even further with a sequence more intricate and more extreme than before."

The featurette suggests that such an upgrade might be possible, with a camera rig passed between multiple crew members during some potentially long and intense action scenes. We'll have to wait for Extraction 2's release, though, to see if Hargrave is on the money.

Extraction 2 doesn't have a release date on Netflix yet, but it's coming sometime in 2023. The epic action film will see Hemsworth reprise his role as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake from the first movie, with Golshifteh Farahani also returning as Rake's mercenary partner Nik Khan. It's unclear if Rudhraksh Jaiswal will appear as Ovi Mahajan Jr., the son of an Indian crime lord, in the sequel.

There's plenty more news dropping around Tudum 2022, so check in with TechRadar's live blog to follow the biggest announcements about the best Netflix shows and movies as and when they're revealed.