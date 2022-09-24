The Witcher season 3 will be released sooner than you think

By Tom Power
By Tom Power

Return to the Continent in mid-2023

Geralt and Ciri sharing a tender moment in The Witcher season 2
The Witcher season 3 will arrive on Netflix in mid-2023. (Image credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix)
Good news, Witcher fans! Netflix has revealed that The Witcher season 3 will make its debut in mid-2023.

Announced by the hit fantasy Netflix show's lead star Henry Cavill at Tudum 2022, The Witcher's next installment will debut on our screens in summer 2023. For those who live in the southern hemisphere, it'll be with you in winter 2023. Such is the way of the changing seasons and all that.

Take a look at the official confirmation of The Witcher season 3's launch window via the tweet below:

The release window unveiling comes just a few weeks after production wrapped on The Witcher's third season. The series' next entry had spent the past six months being shot in numerous locations, but principal photography ended on September 12. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich confirmed as much via her personal Instagram account (opens in new tab). Hissrich previously told TechRadar that work was set to ramp up The Witcher's third season back in December 2021.

Of course, The Witcher season 3's release date is yet to be determined. A launch window of summer 2023 means it could arrive any time between June and September next year. Given the sheer amount of post-production work that'll have to be carried out, we'd be very surprised if it isn't with us until the latter part of summer – i.e. August or September 2023. That'll mean it'll be close to two years since The Witcher season 2 debuted, but it won't eclipse the two-year wait we had between seasons 1 and 2, the latter's release being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While we wait for season to be released, there's plenty of other Witcher news for you to catch up on. Check out some of the new characters you'll see when The Witcher's third season graces our screens next year, including alumni from Prime Video series Upload and Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi. Alternatively, read up on five fantasy dramas worth streaming before The Witcher leaves us spellbound with its next season.

The Witcher season 3 launch window reveal follows hot on the heels of news about spin-off show Blood Origin, which received an official launch date at Tudum 2022.

Read TechRadar's archived live blog of Tudum 2022, which contains more news, trailer reveals, and other announcements that were unveiled for the best Netflix movies and TV series.

