The game is afoot in the first rip-roaring trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2

Full spoilers follow for Netflix's Enola Holmes film.

Netflix has debuted the fun-fuelled official trailer for Enola Holmes 2.

Released during Netflix's Tudum 2022 global fan event, the two-minute teaser is full of riotous moments, fourth-wall breaking antics, and more than a few doses of thrilling drama. If you enjoyed Enola Holmes' first Netflix movie, this will be right up your Baker Street-style alley.

Watch the official Enola Holmes 2 trailer below:

Enola Holmes' next adventure picks up some time after the first film's events, with the titular character setting up her own detective agency.

It certainly looks more professional than her brother's, aka the great Sherlock Holmes, but things aren't rosy for Enola. Based on the footage above, she's looked down on by society for being a female detective, while Sherlock continues to be the apple of everyone's eye. That is, until Sherlock hits an impasse as he tries to solve his latest case.

Coincidentally enough, it seems that Enola's first actual case – one centered around lost children – ties into Sherlock's current investigation. Cue an rollicking fun adventure filled with humorous and dramatic moments that's sure to test Enola as she embarks on her first detective-style journey. It's an investigation that also looks like it'll put that great chemistry between Millie Bobby Brown's Enola and Henry Cavill's Sherlock to good use, which will make a refreshing change of pace from the titular character's first young-adult mystery flick.

Brown and Cavill reprise their respective roles from the Netflix's first Enola Holmes movie. Louis Partridge, Susie Wokoma, Helena Bonham Carter, and Adeel Akhtar, are also back as Tewkesbury, Edith, Eudoria Holmes, and Lestrade. Additionally, Harry Bradbeer is on directorial duties once more, while Jack Thorne has returned to pen the script.

Enola Holmes 2 will launch exclusively on Netflix on November 4. Best prepare for another game to be afoot, then.

