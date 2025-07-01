Netflix subscribes can now stream exclusive NASA content like Down to Earth: The Astronaut’s Perspective, a 9-episode series about astronauts journeying to the International Space Station.

Netflix is teaming up with NASA over the coming months to deliver some new live content

Subscribers will soon be able to stream rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage and more

NASA+ is still available to watch for free on the agency's website

Netflix's live content will soon get a big boost, as one of the best streaming services is teaming up with NASA to bring its live programming to the platform.

A press release has teased that "NASA’s work in science and exploration will become even more accessible" thanks to this partnership, where they hope to "inspire a global audience in a modern media landscape".

Rolling out over the coming months, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch things like rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage as well as "breathtaking live views of Earth from the International Space Station" – all of which is available on NASA+.

This is an exciting new addition to the streamer, as it allows for subscribers to watch more content outside of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows.

What else should we know about the NASA partnership?

Netflix is teaming up with NASA to bring space a little closer to home. Beginning this summer, Netflix will begin to stream LIVE rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and breathtaking live views of Earth from the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/vBDMCkz0yPJune 30, 2025

Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, said: “The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience.

"Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

This means that NASA's live streams will be available on the Netflix app across all devices, and all subscription tiers can watch too. It has been confirmed that additional programming details and schedules will be announced ahead of launch, and I can't wait to see them.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While certain live events, especially sports, haven't really interested me on Netflix I'm definitely keen to dive into some NASA content.

You don't need a Netflix subscription either, as viewers can still stream for free via the NASA app or website,. Instead, this partnership will serve as an additional way for people to keep up to date with the latest NASA launches and events.