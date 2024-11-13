Meet Me Next Christmas is Netflix's #1 movie but I won't be streaming it next Christmas – here are 3 better festive rom-coms with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

Meet Me Next Christmas is the number one most-watched movie on Netflix.

Out of all the new Netflix movies lately, the festive rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas has become the streamer's most-watched film this week, with over 18 million views worldwide in the week ending November 10.

Meet Me Next Christmas follows Layla (Christina Milian) as she races across New York City in search of a ticket for a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert and achieve a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams.

At the time of writing it has a 67% score from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which means it doesn't make it onto our best Netflix movies and won't likely be a worthy contender for our great Christmas movies on Netflix list either.

If you're looking for a better Christmas rom-com to stream, then you're in luck because Christmas has definitely come early: take a look at these three better-rated movies on the best streaming service with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes to get you in the festive spirit.

A Biltmore Christmas

Preview - A Biltmore Christmas - Starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristoffer Polaha & Jonathan Frakes - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: G

G Length: 84 minutes

84 minutes Director: John Putch

We all love a cheesy Hallmark Christmas movie to bring us comfort during the festive season and this holiday classic will do just that. The time traveling rom-com A Biltmore Classic follows screenwriter Lucy Hardgrove (Bethany Joy Lenz) who lands her dream job of writing the remake of the 1947 Christmas movie His Merry Wife!. While visiting the historic Biltmore House for inspiration, she discovers that she can travel back in time to the original set and forms a romantic connection with one of the stars. With a classic 1940s Hollywood backdrop, A Biltmore Christmas isn't a traditional Hallmark film, but it still has all the escapism and wholesomeness you would expect from one.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US. Not available to stream in the UK or Australia.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Feast Of The Seven Fishes (2019) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: 99 minutes

99 minutes Director: Robert Tinnell

In Feast of the Seven Fishes, aspiring artist Tony's (Skyler Gisondo) blossoming romance with Ivy Leaguer Beth (Madison Iseman) is put to the test when she joins his Italian family on Christmas Eve as they prepare for the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes. If you have an appetite for a heartwarming movie, this sweet and tender romance is the perfect watch that makes you feel like part of the family.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US, Prime Video in the UK. Not available to stream in Australia.

Let It Snow

Let It Snow | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 85%

85% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 92 minutes

92 minutes Director: Luke Snellin

Let It Snow is pretty much the young adult version of the Christmas classic Love Actually, so you know you're in for a good time. Adapted from the novel Let It Snow: Three Holiday Romances by Maureen Johnson, John Green and Lauren Myracle, this festive rom-com takes place on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits a small town and brings together a group of high school students. It soon proves to be a Christmas to remember as their friendships and love lives collide. Set against beautiful scenery, Let It Snow is a gift that keeps on giving with its diverse cast of likeable characters.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US, UK and Australia