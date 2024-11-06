Time Cut is Netflix's #2 movie but it's not worth your time – here are 3 better sci-fi horrors with over 88% on Rotten Tomatoes

The new sci-fi slasher Time Cut is Netflix's second most-watched film this week, with the horror thriller Don't Move taking the number one spot once again.

The Netflix global top 10 list has been taken over by tense suspense movies like Woman of the Hour and Hijack '93. However, Time Cut has unfortunately fallen flat with critics with a 26% Rotten Tomatoes score. The new Netflix movie follows Lucy (Madison Bailey) who travels back in time to 2003 to stop the murder of her older sister Summer (Antonia Gentry).

While it follows a similar premise to Totally Killer on Prime Video, which has 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, this wasn't enough to make Time Cut one of the best Netflix movies. So without further ado, here are three sci-fi horrors that are definitely worth your time.

I Am Mother

I AM MOTHER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 89%

89% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 114 minutes

114 minutes Director: Grant Sputore

I Am Mother is similar to another one of my favorite sci-fi horrors, 10 Cloverfield Lane with its edge-of-your-seat twists and heart-pounding life-and-death situations. The movie follows Daughter (Clara Rugaard-Larsen), a teenage girl who has been raised in a post-apocalyptic bunker by Mother (Rose Byrne), a robot who is helping the repopulation of Earth.

However, their relationship is threatened when a stranger (Hilary Swank) arrives with startling information about the outside world that changes everything. I Am Mother is the definition of how we love and loathe AI with jaw-dropping reveals that have left a lasting impression on me.

Cargo

Cargo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: R

R Length: 105 minutes

105 minutes Directors: Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke

Based on a short film of the same name, Cargo stars Martin Freeman as Andy, a father who has been infected with a zombie virus. With 48 hours until he turns, he desperately treks through the Australian Outback to find a new home for his baby daughter before he changes forever.

Many people may have grown tiresome of the zombie genre and the familiar format of humans transforming into violent creatures after contracting some sort of rabies-like disease. I've devoured some of Netflix's zombie titles over the years (I re-watched my favorite zombie movie World War Z on Netflix and wrote about my dismay of Netflix canceling the most realistic zombie show I've ever seen Black Summer), but Cargo is particularly striking due to its emotional, character-driven approach and remote Australian setting that made me shed a tear or two.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Upgrade

Upgrade Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: R

R Length: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Leigh Whannell

In Upgrade, after a violent mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed and his wife dead, he receives an artificial intelligence implant that enhances his body with super strength so he can seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life. Techradar's Matt Bolton wrote in his Netflix movie of the day that: "The plot is a good ol'-fashioned twisty mystery, so I won't go further into it, but it's definitely worth watching for that as well as the ultra-stylish cinematography, and it gets deliciously dark."

Available to stream on Netflix in the US and Sky Go in the UK. In Australia, you can rent or buy it on Apple TV or Amazon.