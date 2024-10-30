Don’t Move is Netflix’s new #1 movie but there are better rated thrillers – here are 3 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

New Netflix movie Don't Move has become the most-watch movie on the streaming platform, taking the number one spot from crime thriller Woman of the Hour, with over 20 million views worldwide in the two days since being released on October 25.

Despite not being a horror fan, I was excited to watch the Sam Raimi produced suspense movie Don't Move. The two nail-biting trailers had me paralyzed with fear, but despite being a nightmarish Netflix thriller movie, it didn't leave me crippled with fright like I hoped it would.

While Don't Move is not one of the best Netflix movies (due to its 71% score from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes), it's an ideal watch on the best streaming service for this Halloween Week. However, if you're in need of more heart-pounding suspense, check out these three horror thrillers to watch next.

Alone

ALONE Official Trailer (2020) Survival Horror Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: R

R Length: 98 minutes

98 minutes Director: John Hyams

A true nightmare comes to life in Alone when a recently widowed traveler (Jules Willcox) is kidnapped by a deranged psychopath (Marc Menchaca) while on a road trip. When she escapes into the wilderness, she must battle against the elements as the cold-blooded killer is hot on her tail. Alone is an intense cat-and-mouse thriller filled with pulse-raising suspense and dread.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US and Australia, and Prime Video in the UK.

Gerald's Game

Gerald's Game | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 103 minutes

103 minutes Director: Mike Flanagan

One of the best Stephen King movie adaptations comes from the horror mastermind Mike Flanagan with Gerald's Game. This psychological horror thriller takes the story of Jessie Burlingame (Carls Gugino) whose sex game with her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) takes a fatal turn when he suddenly dies. Handcuffed to the bed in an isolated house, she has no way of escape and must confront her personal demons with horrifying outcomes.

Despite this best Netflix thriller being set in one room, Flanagan injects spine-chilling suspense with creepy hallucinations and manifestations. It's no wonder Gerald's Game has been critically acclaimed with Carrie Marshall writing in her Netflix movie of the day article: "Throw in some intricate editing and a suspense-filled screenplay – Flanagan penned it alongside Jeff Howard – based on King's novel, and you have all the ingredients for a modern day spooky thriller."

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

Till Death

TILL DEATH Trailer (2021) Megan Fox - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 89 minutes

89 minutes Director: S.K. Dale

Megan Fox stars as Emma in Till Death, who is unhappy in her marriage with controlling husband Mark (Eoin Macken). After she ends her affair with his employee, Mark surprises Emma with a romantic trip to a secluded lake house to celebrate their wedding anniversary. However, Emma wakes up handcuffed (this seems to be a theme here) to her dead husband the next morning. Trapped in the dead of winter, she must also fight off killers hired by Mark to escape his sick revenge plot and survive. Till Death is an engrossing genre shocker with edge-of-your-seat thrills that Fox pulls off with gripping effect.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.