Netflix releases another nail-biting trailer for Don’t Move and I’m not sure I’d survive this thriller movie

Netflix has released another intense trailer for its upcoming horror thriller Don't Move and if I wasn't already paralyzed with fear after the first trailer, I certainly am now.

The best streaming service dropped the first trailer as part of Netflix's Geeked Week and now the second trailer coincides with some exciting streaming announcements at New York Comic Con. With legendary Evil Dead director Sam Raimi producing Don't Move, it's understandable that there's been a lot of buzz surrounding the new Netflix movie and has the potential to become one of the best horror flicks.

A lot can happen in 20 minutes, but fighting for your life while being chased by a killer deep in the forest certainly isn't something you would expect to spend your day doing. Unfortunately, this is exactly the case for Iris (Kelsey Asbille) in the new Don't Move trailer (see below). The trailer opens with a 20 minute countdown as the killer (played by Finn Wittrock) tells her: "You have about 20 minutes before you’re completely paralyzed,” while a terrified Iris asks: “What did you do to me?”

“Just a special relaxant to make things easier on both of us,” he replies. As I witness the horror unfold of Iris' body gradually shutting down and begging a stranger for help, it's just another reminder that I would never be able to survive a serial killer chasing me.

What is Don't Move about?

DON'T MOVE | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Don't Move, which is set to be released on October 25, focuses on grieving mother Iris and her desperate fight for survival as she's injected with a paralytic agent by a stranger in the forest. With only 20 minutes until her entire nervous system shuts down, she must run, hide and fight to escape a killer hellbent on murdering her.

The new trailer accentuates the horrifying fact that Don't Move unfolds in real time. The potential best Netflix movie takes place around the same amount of time as the characters are experiencing, so the audience feels like they're living through the nightmare moment by moment.

In my exclusive interview with Don't Move directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, they revealed why this makes the suspense movie even more harrowing. Netto shared: "It's pretty close to real time. The three things we said we didn't want to do are: we did not want to do voiceover, we didn't want to live entirely in her head, and we wanted to tell it as linear story. But I think for us, that's what made it more harrowing, because we always knew the idea of slowly losing mobility again. If this is something that is fearful for you, if whether it's people are afraid of deep water or claustrophobic or afraid of heights, you want to milk those moments. I think suspense films are about milking the moments, so we wanted to live in it as much as possible. That's what I think induces the sweaty palms and makes you fidget in your seat."

