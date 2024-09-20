I'm not a horror fan, but I can't wait to be paralyzed with fear after watching the Netflix trailer for Don't Move
Stranger danger in the forest
Have you ever had a nightmare where you're being chased by a killer and can't move no matter how hard you try? Well, this horror story comes true in the trailer for new Netflix movie Don't Move.
With legendary Evil Dead director Sam Raimi producing the upcoming thriller, there's a high possibility that Don't Move could become one of the best horror movies. The best streaming service released the new trailer (see below) as part of Netflix's Geeked Week and my horror-phobic self is ready to be frozen in fear just this once.
In the heart-pounding new trailer, Iris (Kelsey Asbille) fights for her life as a sinister killer pursues her in the forest. It already sounds like anyone's worst fear, but the ordeal is made even more terrifying when she has to contend with her entire body shutting down after being injected by a paralytic agent. In another bone-chilling twist, the trailer never reveals the killer. We only hear his voice as he ominously warns her what's to come as the agent gradually takes over her body in 20 minutes.
Frozen in fear, literally
In Don't Move, grieving mother Iris is hoping to find solace in the woods as she navigates a difficult time in her life. However, her journey to healing turns into a desperate fight for survival when she meets a stranger deep in the forest of the Big Sur who injects her with a paralytic agent. With only 20 minutes until the drug kicks in, Iris must face the deadly battle of her nervous system shutting down and escaping a pursuer hot on her tail.
With an 85 minute runtime, the potential best Netflix movie unfolds along the same amount of time as the characters are experiencing, so the audience feels like they're there moment by moment. This idea is something directors Brian Netto and Adam Schindler conceived alongside the film’s writers, T.J. Cimfel and David White. “The challenge we said to them was, ‘we would love for it to be real time,’ ” Netto told Tudum. “We love films that do that.”
Throughout those 85 minutes, Iris must navigate a new, unimaginable obstacle with very limited range of movement. “It’s a propulsive, stripped-down thriller that manages to feel very personal at times. That’s what resonated with me, fighting desperately to overcome something that has left you feeling paralyzed,” Asbille added.
Don't Move stars Asbille (Yellowstone), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story: Hotel), Moray Treadwell (The Witcher: Blood Origin), and Daniel Francis (Bridgerton), and will debut on Netflix on October 25, so make sure to stay put till then.
