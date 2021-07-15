How to watch American Horror Stories online: stream the new series on Hulu now

Premiering just weeks before the release of American Horror Story: Double Feature, creator Ryan Murphy delivers a terrifying anthology series and AHS spin-off which might be best described as “Amityville Horror on crystal meth”. Intrepid viewers read on as we explain how to watch American Horror Stories online now, exclusive to Hulu in the US.

How to watch American Horror Stories online Premiere date: Thursday, July 15 New Episodes: every Thursday up until August 19 Stream now: Try Hulu for FREE for 1-month (US) International streaming options: Binge (AUS)

American Horror Story subjected us to Murder House and a haunted summer camp, dragged us to a Florida freak show, and booked viewers into a hotel with a high mortality rate, with a fresh narrative and setting each season.

If they didn't leave you with PTSD, you’ll be delighted to know that each weekly episode of American Horror Stories offers an utterly unique tale of terror, in a vein similar to The Twilight Zone and Hulu's own Into the Dark.

The series will feature fresh blood, including cast members Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Nico Greetham (The Prom), and Kevin McHale (Glee), and chart of brand new horrors. Expect a Drive-in Cinema screening something sinister, a disgruntled axe-wielding Santa (Danny Trejo), and dozens of nightmare-inducing apparitions.

But die-hard fans will be pleased that American Horror Stories remains true to the AHS universe. We'll return to Murder House, where Rubber Man is terrorizing its latest occupants, and be reunited with AHS alumni like Naomi Grossman, Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, and John Carol Lynch (Twisty the Clown from season 4).

Ready for seven twisted tales of terror? Then read on as we detail how to watch American Horror Stories online now.

How to watch American Horror Stories for FREE in the US

Hulu is bringing you more horror than you can handle, with the first two episodes of American Horror Stories ready to stream from Thursday, July 15. Subsequent instalments will drop at the same time each week. All that's required is to sign-up for a basic Hulu subscription. It’s only $5.99 a month to access thousands of movies and TV shows, making it cheaper than both Netflix and Disney Plus. And, if you’re a student, it’s $1.99 a month for the exact same content. But wait! New subscribers are entitled to a generous 30-day free Hulu trial. In that time you could watch most of American Horror Stories, and enjoy cracking movies like If Beale Street Could Talk, Palm Springs, and Parasite, in addition to all nine seasons of parent show American Horror Story and documentaries like Framing Britney Spears, a Hulu exclusive. - Click through to watch on Hulu If you want more of a complete cable replacement, there's also the option of Hulu + Live TV at $64.99 a month. Its lineup of 75+ channels including ABC, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, A&E and FX comes in addition to Hulu's extensive on-demand library - also offering a week-long trial so you can see if it works for you. Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so there’s plenty of ways to watch your favorite shows: Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch and more. You can also personalize your plan with Premium Channels like HBO Max and Showtime, pick Unlimited Screens, or choose Hulu (no ads) for uninterrupted streaming. And if you love a bargain then it gets even better with the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for the low price of $13.99 – that’s three streaming services for the price of Netflix’s Standard plan. That’s enough entertainment to keep the entire household happy – live sports, cartoons, exclusive Disney Plus originals, and a plethora of movies and TV shows. We think the Disney Plus Bundle is terrific value!

(Image credit: Hulu)

How to watch American Horror Stories online in Canada

As of yet there’s no VOD platform or broadcaster confirmed for American Horror Stories in Canada. But, with all nine seasons of parent show American Horror Story currently on FX Now in Canada, we’d anticipate it turning up on there sooner rather than later. It’s a free to stream service, but you do need a cable provider so you can enter your username and password credentials.

Can I watch American Horror Stories online in the UK?

It's unclear where the home of American Horror Stories will be in the UK, with no release date available right now. Fox UK previously aired new seasons of American Horror Story, but that channel has recently been disbanded by parent company Walt Disney Studios. In light of this, and following the move of fellow Fox property The Walking Dead to Disney Plus via the Star portal, we’d hazard a guess that American Horror Stories will follow in its footsteps and arrive on Disney's VOD service shortly. We’ll update this page once we have more information.

How to watch American Horror Stories online in Australia

Aussies are in luck! Cable viewers can catch American Horror Stories on Fox Showcase every Friday from July 16, where the first two hour-long episodes will be broadcast back-to-back from 9pm. If you’ve cut the cord, however, a Foxtel Now subscription is a good live TV alternative. It’s AUS$25 for their Essential Pop & Lifestyle pack, and you get access to over 25 channels including MTV, CNN, Fox8 and Fox Showcase, plus some choice on-demand content like Raised by Wolves and Doom Patrol. Better yet, new subscribers can enjoy a 10-Day Free Trial before exchanging any cash. Looking for something more budget-friendly? Binge, Foxtel’s on-demand platform, will have new episodes available weekly from July 16 too. Its AU$10 a month for its Basic package, but if you splash out a little more you can get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. And there’s a 14-Day Free Trial available for new members too.

Read more: