How to watch Britney Spears documentary: stream Framing Britney Spears online

The New York Times has released a new documentary about 90s pop princess Britney Spears - and it's causing quite the controversy. The most talked about doc of 2021 to date is out now in the US ahead of wider global distribution, so read on as we explain how to watch Framing Britney Spears and stream the documentary online today.

Framing Britney Spears charts the star's rise to fame, of course, featuring archival footage from as far back as 1992 when she introduced herself to US TV viewers aged just 11 on Star Search.

Watch Framing Britney Spears documentary The only place to watch the new Britney Spears documentary online right now is in the US on streaming platform Hulu. Fortunately, you can try Hulu for FREE for 1-month to see if it's right for you.

But it doesn't stop there, with the documentary also focussing on more recent issues surrounding Spears' mental health and her legal battle against her father to regain control over her finances.

It specifically draws attention to the conservatorship arrangement in place with her Dad since 2008, which gives him considerable control over her monetary affairs. Originally resulting in a fan-led #FreeBritney social media movement, the new Britney documentary has shone a renewed light on that controversy, with fellow stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker tweeting their support of the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer.

Unfortunately, this Britney Spears documentary doesn't feature any new contributions from the star herself, but the joint Hulu and FX production has quickly found itself in the limelight. Global markets like the UK are expected to see it released later this year.

In the meantime, anyone in the US can watch the Britney Spears documentary online and stream Framing Britney on Hulu today.

How to watch Framing Britney Spears documentary: stream online with Hulu in the US

You can stream the new Britney Spears documentary exclusively in the US via Hulu, with Framing Britney Spears available to stream now on the service. Hulu is a complete cable replacement service that boasts a dizzying array of exclusives. Best of all, it's seriously affordable, with plans available from just $5.99 a month. In fact, Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial, so you could easily enjoy watching the Britney documentary for free online, if you're a new customer. Once the honeymoon period is over, though, there's plenty to keep you coming back. As well as its treasure trove of on demand and original content, it also offers a live TV option that you can customize to your heart's content - providing access to premium channels like HBO and Showtime, Spanish-language networks like ESPN Deportes, and the option to upgrade to Unlimited Screens. A final benefit of Hulu is that it's compatible with almost any device, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of this free Hulu trial today. For the ultimate value, check out the combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports.

