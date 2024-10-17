Netflix releases two trailers for surprisingly spooky animations – including our first look at the new Wallace & Gromit movie

Netflix continues to deliver on the animation front. Having recently dropped another Arcane season 2 trailer, it's also released two more for two beloved film series'. Both feature animated animals and have surprisingly ominous vibes. Of course, neither will qualify for our best horror movies feature but the animations definitely have an edge to them.

The newest entry into the iconic Wallace and Gromit franchise was featured in my previous Netflix movies we're looking forward to feature and I'm even more excited now that the first proper trailer has dropped. Elsewhere, popular musical Sing is getting a new short that's arriving in time for Halloween.

Here's everything you need to know.

What can expect from Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl?

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: January 3

Director: Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park

Main cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan

He's back! Following his first appearance in the 1993 short film The Wrong Trousers, Feathers McGraw is here to get revenge after Wallace and Gromit put him behind bars following his diamond heist. When the cheese-loving inventor creates a "smart gnome", it seems to develop a mind of its own and creates a pretty bad reputation for Wallace. It will surely come as no surprise to you that McGraw's got something to do with it.

The penguin (or is he a chicken?) has long been an ominous presence with those dead, beady eyes and he's creepy here too, as he's seen sipping from a World's Best Boss mug in the style of Michael Scott. A much creepier Michael Scott, that is.

What can we expect from Sing: Thriller?

Illumination’s SING: THRILLER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: October 16 (now playing!)

Director: Garth Jennings

Main cast: Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton

If our usual Halloween recommendations are too scary, Sing's latest short provides some spooky fun that's safe for the whole family. As you probably guessed by the trailer, it's based on the iconic Michael Jackson hit Thriller, dance moves included.

Specifically, Buster Moon and the cast of Sing: Thriller leave to celebrate at Clay Calloway’s Halloween party after staging a "spectacular" version of Thriller at the New Moon Theatre. But they discover a mysterious, multi-coloured ooze has transformed Clay and his guests into "dancing freaks", which isn't a very nice name to call them, but sure! A much more relaxed Halloween experience, I'm sure.