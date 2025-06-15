Apple may not get around to launching the AirPods Pro 3 until 2026

A well-known analyst predicts a 2026 launch for the AirPods Pro 3

Some tipsters had previously suggested they'd appear this year

New gesture-recognizing cameras are among the rumored upgrades

Apple launched the AirPods Pro 2 back in September 2022, and is still pushing out new features for them – but it seems we may have to wait until next year before the Apple AirPods Pro 3 see the light of day.

According to industry analyst Jeff Pu (via @Jukanlosreve), the AirPods Pro 3 are slated for a 2026 release. That would mean a full four years between launches, after a three year gap between the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Pro 2.

We don't get much more information beyond that for this particular leak, but it means you may have a little more time to save up to get Apple's next pair of premium earbuds. The 4th-gen version of the standard AirPods were launched last September.

We had got our hopes up for a 2025 launch for the Apple AirPods Pro 3 after code mentioning the earbuds was spotted in iOS 26. Nothing is certain either way, but a launch this year is now looking less likely.

What we think we know so far

Apple Product Timeline by Jeff Pu, GF Securities Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/jEIGMi7TwvJune 15, 2025

There have certainly been plenty of leaks and rumors around the AirPods Pro 3 since 2022, so we've got a pretty good idea of what's coming – even if we have to wait a little longer for the grand unveiling of these upgraded earbuds.

One of the major changes rumored to be coming is the introduction of tiny infrared cameras on the AirPods Pro. The purpose of these cameras, apparently, would be to capture gestures for controlling the earbuds.

There will of course be some audio quality improvements – which we would certainly expect after a four year gap between models – and there's also been talk that we'll see a number of health tracking enhancements as well.

Let's hope the price is something that doesn't change: both previous models of the AirPods Pro had a starting price of $249 / £249 / AU$399, and we're hoping that Apple won't have to hike up that price next time around.