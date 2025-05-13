AirPods with tiny AI cameras tipped to come in 2027, but that raises a question of what model they'll be in

We had strong indicators for a while that Apple is experimenting with in-ear cameras as inputs for Apple Intelligence. And according to a new report, Apple plans to have cameras in AirPods as soon as 2027. It'll also be adding a tiny camera to the Apple Watch in 2027, and launching its first camera-equipped smart glasses.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but another report suggests that the cameras might not be cameras as you might imagine them: last year, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was aiming to put infrared cameras in AirPods by the end of 2026.

Those cameras would be able to see gestures, which could then be used to control app or system features. It’s possible that Gurman and Kuo are describing the same buds.

Which AirPods are going to come with cameras?

Here's a puzzle: if Apple's on track to release AirPods Pro 3 this year, which is what we're expecting and has long been rumored, then 2027 seems too early for another iteration of AirPods Pro: the first-gen ran from 2019 to 2022, and the second generation is expected to have run from 2022 to 2025.

So on that basis, AirPods Pro 4 aren't due until late 2028 – quite some time after Gurman's reported camera timeline.

It's highly unlikely that Apple's going to put a premium new feature like this in less-than-premium AirPods, so if we assume AirPods Pro 4 won't come earlier than usual. that leaves us with two options: AirPods Max 2, or an even more premium kind of AirPods Pro – AirPods Ultra, anyone?

I'm betting against the cameras coming in AirPods Max, because all the reporting on cameras so far has been about camera-equipped earbuds, and they sell way better than AirPods Max.

But adding yet another tier to the AirPods range would set the late Steve Jobs spinning: rather than his preferred lineup of three – good, better, best – it could mean five different flavors of AirPod: standard AirPods, standard AirPods with ANC, AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max and AirPods Ultra. That doesn't seem very Apple.

But perhaps the 2027 date is off, or there's some other twist coming. In any case, we'll have a while to wait and find out.