Netflix is getting a new sci-fi slasher just in time for Halloween but the trailer for Time Cut is a lot like one of Prime Video’s best horror movies

Netflix has released a trailer for its new time-hopping teen slasher movie Time Cut, but even though it seems to be a copy of one of Prime Video's best horror movies Totally Killer, I'm still planning to tune in to watch it this Halloween.

Spooky season is upon us, and the best streaming service is on-hand to provide us with another frightening flick in the form of Y2K sci-fi slasher Time Cut where a nostalgic trip back to the noughties is a matter of life and death – especially for Lucy Field (Madison Bailey), a high school student who travels back in time to save her sister from being murdered.

In the trailer (see below), once Lucy processes the 2003 fashion choices of low-rise jeans, heelies and UGG boots in the school hallways, she goes on a mission to stop the masked killer (sound familiar?) from going on a murdering rampage against her sister. If that wasn't hard enough, it seems she also has the destruction of the space-time continuum to contend with. It certainly seems like Back to the Future meets Scream.

Time Cut vs Totally Killer

Time Cut | Madison Bailey & Antonia Gentry | Official Trailer | Netflix

While Time Cut has the potential to become one of the best Netflix movies, it seems to follow a similar premise to Totally Killer on Prime Video, which pays tribute to 80s-era slashers and time travel flicks. In Time Cut, which will be released on October 30, Lucy discovers a time machine and decides to try and stop the murder of her older sister Summer (Antonia Gentry), a crime that's haunted her young life.

Meanwhile, in Totally Killer, an infamous killer returns on Halloween night to kill a fourth victim 35 years after the murders of three teens. When 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) meets the masked psycho, she time travels back to 1987. As she tries to navigate the alien environment, Jamie joins forces with her teenage mother (Olivia Holt) to stop the murderer forever.

Although it wouldn't be a bad thing for Time Cut to follow in the footsteps of Totally Killer as the latter has a scarily good Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% and has become one of the best Prime Video movies. Even so, I'm ready to be cut back to the early 2000s in Time Cut.

