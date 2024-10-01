I've just added a mafia musical and dark comedy to my Netflix watch list after watching the trailers for Emilia Pérez and No Good Deed

Emilia Pérez and No Good Deed are two very different comedies coming to Netflix.

A musical crime saga and a black comedy series that feels like a realtors nightmare is going straight onto my Netflix watch list after the best streaming service released two new trailers for Emilia Pérez and No Good Deed. Both titles look like the next big comedies I’ve been waiting for but with very different plots.

Emilia Pérez is a genre-bending musical odyssey as it follows cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help fake her death so she can live authentically as herself.

Meanwhile, No Good Deed sees three families competing to buy the same house in Los Angeles, but what might be their dream home soon turns into something of a nightmare. Consider me sold!

What is Emilia Pérez about?

Emilia PÃ©rez | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: November 13

Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez looks like it is filled with bold song and dance visuals. It follows four women in Mexico pursuing their own happiness. Formidable cartel boss Emilia asks Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to take on an unexpected case: to help fake Emilia's death so she can have sex-reassignment operations and begin a new life under a new name - Emilia Pérez.

The potential best Netflix movie is described as an "audacious fever dream" by Tudum, Emilia Pérez also serves as an opera. Saldaña revealed: “It was described to me as this film noir that didn’t really exist in any of the conventional kind of genres, but it was a musical. It was actually an opera, and based in a crime world, but there was going to be a sense of justice, and validation, and sanctification. And I was just like, ‘What?’ I had to read it more than once. And then, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.”

The operatic tale also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Édgar Ramírez.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is No Good Deed about?

No Good Deed | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Release date: December 12

From the creator of one of the best Netflix shows Dead to Me, No Good Deed is a dark comedy that centers on three very different families as they rush to purchase the same 1920s Spanish-style villa in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz. But little do they know that the house of their dreams may not be so perfect after all.

The series is led by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano who play married couple Lydia and Paul Morgan. They have different opinions on selling their family abode, but as they struggle to hide the dangerous secrets that live inside their home, they realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to confront it head-on.

Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini also steps into cherry red wedges for the role of Margo, along with a star-studded cast that includes Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, and O-T Fagbenle.