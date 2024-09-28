4 horror movies coming to Netflix in October 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Hello, Mr. Hitchcock
It's no lie that horror will be the theme of the month here at TechRadar in October, and we're excited to see what new titles will be gracing the best streaming services. As we wait patiently for the next load movies and shows to arrive on Netflix on October 2024, we've taken the liberty to suggest four new horror movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Two Hitchcock suspense movies from the '60s and two modern thrillers occupy this month's Netflix recommendations, which could easily find there way into our best Netflix movies list, showcasing horror's origin and past, and where it stands now as a genre.
While you Netflix subscribers rejoice in all the new movies and shows this month, keep in mind that with the arrival of new titles comes with the removal of others starting on October 1. To ensure you don't miss your favorites, check out our list of everything leaving Netflix in October 2024.
The Birds (1963)
RT Score: 94%
Age rating: PG-13
Length: 119 minutes
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Arriving on: October 1
The Birds is the first of two movies from horror and suspense auteur Alfred Hitchcock coming to Netflix in October 2024. In a San Francisco pet store, socialite Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) only to follow him home after their encounter. Attempting to woo him she gifts him two love birds, an act which leads to a romantic spark, but soon after their romance blossoms an abundance of birds start attacking the town with no explanation.
Till Death (2021)
RT Score: 90%
Age rating: R
Length: 88 minutes
Director: S.K. Dale
Arriving on: October 1
From the iconic teenage supernatural horror Jennifer Body's (2009), Megan Fox stars in S.K. Dale's directorial debut. Emma (Fox) doesn't have the best marriage with controlling husband Mark (Eoin Macken), but after she ends an affair her and Mark celebrate their anniversary at a secluded lake house. She wakes to find herself handcuffed to her dead husband, and must defeat killers hired by her husband to escape his twisted plan.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Psycho (1960)
RT Score: 97%
Age rating: R
Length: 109 minutes
Director: Alfred Hitchcock
Arriving on: October 1
The second Hitchcock entry in our list, and one of the most legendary horrors to ever exist. After stealing $40,000 from her employer secretary Marion (Janet Leigh) runs away with her partner (John Gavin). Exhausted from travelling she spends a night at the Bates Motel run by Norman (Anthony Perkins), a young man with an odd attachment to his mother.
A Quiet Place Part II (2020)
RT Score: 91%
Age rating: PG-13
Length: 107 minutes
Director: John Krasinski
Arriving on: October 12
Since Krasinski's sci-fi horror series was released in 2018, it has gone on to be considered a modern classic by fans of horror and thriller alike. Taking place after the events of the first movie, Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) guides her children through an post-apocalyptic world in silence to avoid being hunted by sound sensitive creatures. When the family runs into lost fugitive Emmett (Cillian Murphy), they discover that the creatures aren't the only threats out there.
You might also like
- New Apple TV Plus thriller Disclaimer gets an official trailer and Lydia Tár fans will be delighted
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is Netflix's #1 show but it’s not as popular as Dahmer – here are 3 better crime dramas with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
- I watched the new Netflix family drama His Three Daughters and it made me want to go hug my brother
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.