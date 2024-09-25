New Apple TV Plus thriller Disclaimer gets an official trailer and Lydia Tár fans will be delighted
You've seen Lydia Tár now get ready for Catherine Ravenscroft
Cate Blanchett thrilled audiences as Lydia Tár in the 2022 movie and now she's back as an equally as compelling character in a new Apple TV Plus thriller series called Disclaimer, which sees her playing a journalist called Catherine Ravenscroft with a dark secret. The series arrives on the streamer on October 11.
The new trailer is gripping stuff and really showcases why this is one of our best streaming services. Out of all the best Apple TV Plus shows to sink your teeth into, this new 7-part series by Roma director Alfonso Cuarón looks like it's a worthy potential entry onto our curated list.
Take a look at the trailer below to see for yourself.
What else should we know about Disclaimer?
Disclaimer is based on the novel of the same name by Renée Knight. The story follows a famed documentary journalist, who discovers she is a prominent character in a new novel. This wouldn't be so alarming if it wasn't for the fact said novel exposes a secret she's tried to keep buried...
Considering Catherine Ravenscroft's work saw her uncovering difficult truths, it's ironic that this novel is set to expose her instead. This series follows Catherine as she fights to keep her reputation, while trying to balance her own professional and personal relationships along the way. It's difficult not to compare Ravenscroft to Blanchett's other role in Tár, a composer who also had her fair share of secrets, which was one of our favorite women-led movies on Prime Video.
Of course, plot details are pretty vague as we don't want to know exactly what she's hiding, so we'll have to tune in to watch as things unravel throughout the episodes.
