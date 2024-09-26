The 1960 horror classic Psycho and its 1983 sequel will both be added to Netflix on October 1.

I can always rely on Netflix for its extensive catalog to keep me entertained. As we approach the fall months, I've been keeping an eye out on the best streaming service for new movies and shows to watch during the cozier months – and seeing what Netflix has in store for October 2024, I don't think I'm going to have any trouble.

In addition to some the best Netflix series returning (like Heartstopper season 3), the service will also be bringing a bunch of fresh movies to your screens in hopes that they will make our list of best Netflix movies. For Netflix, there's no waiting around as its official spooky season commences on October 1 with Hitchcock classics The Birds (1963) and Psycho (1960), as well as It Chapter Two (2019), which is currently one of our favorite Stephen King movies on Max.

Of course horror is due to make an appearance this month, but Netflix has done a solid job at weaving comedy and drama titles in the mix also. Having this balance is always useful if you decide that the horror overload becomes too much, but for me, horror is the only option for October 2024.

Everything new on Netflix in October 2024

Arriving on October 1

21 Jump Street (movie)

22 Jump Street (movie)

8 Mile (movie)

As Above, So Below (movie)

The Birds (movie)

Boyz n the Hood (movie)

Bridesmaids (movie)

Brüno (movie)

Cinderella Man (movie)

Couples Retreat (movie)

Elysium (movie)

Escape Plan (movie)

Get Him to the Greek (movie)

The Girl Next Door (movie)

Halloween (2018) (movie)

It Chapter Two (movie)

Jarhead (movie)

Judy (movie)

The Karate Kid (movie)

The Karate Kid Part II (movie)

The Karate Kid Part III (movie)

Kung Fu Panda (movie)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (movie)

Legion (movie)

Making It in Marbella (movie)

Marnie (movie)

Psycho (movie)

Psycho II (movie)

Red Dragon (movie)

Robin Hood (2010) (movie)

Robin Hood (2018) (movie)

Salt (movie)

Scarface (movie)

The Sentinel (movie)

Till Death (movie)

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country (movie)

Two Weeks Notice (movie)

Unfriended (movie)

Wipeout: Batch 4 (movie)

Yellowjackets: Season 1 (TV show)

You're Next (movie)



Arriving on October 2

Chef's Table: Noodles (documentary, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind season 7 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5 (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 3

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (movie, Netflix Original)

Blue Box (movie, Netflix Original)

Heartstopper season 3 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Trouble (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 4

The Amazing Digital Circus season 1 (episodes 1-3) (TV show)

CTRL (movie, Netflix Original)

IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE (movie, Netflix Original)

The Platform 2 (movie, Netflix Original)

S.W.A.T. season 7 (TV show)



Arriving on October 5

Ranma1/2 (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 7

The Menendez Brothers (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 8

Ali Wong: Single Lady (comedy special, Netflix Original)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (movie)

Dinner Time Live With David Chang: Holiday Edition (live event, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 9

Deceitful Love (TV show, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind season 7 (new episodes) (TV show, Netflix Original)

Starting 5 (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Secret of the River (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 10

Girl Haunts Boy (movie)

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind, Habibi (TV show, Netflix Original)

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 11

In Her Place (movie, Netflix Original)

Lonely Planet (movie, Netflix Original)

Scream (movie)

Uprising (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 12

A Quiet Place Part II (movie)

A Virtuous Business (TV show, Netflix Original)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (movie)



Arriving on October 14

Mighty Monsterwheelies (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 15

Abandoned (movie)

All American: Homecoming season 3 (TV show)

Detroiters seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Comedy Revenge (TV show, Netflix Original)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (comedy special, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 16

Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas (documentary, Netflix Original)

I AM A KILLER season 5 (documentary, Netflix Original)

Justice (movie, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind season 7 (new episodes) (TV show, Netflix Original)

Selma (movie)

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (documentary, Netflix Original)

Untapped: Closing America's Opportunity Gap (documentary)



Arriving on October 17

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (TV show, Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Outside (movie, Netflix Original)

The Shadow Strays (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 18

Ghost Hunters seasons 10-11 (TV show)

Happiness Is (TV show, Netflix Original)

Join or Die (movie)

The Man Who Loved UFOs (movie, Netflix Original)

The Turnaround (documentary, Netflix Original)

Woman of the Hour (movie, Netflix Original)

Yintah (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 19

American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja season 3 (TV show)

American Ninja Warrior season 14 (TV show)



Arriving on October 21

Book Club (movie)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (movie)



Arriving on October 22

Escape at Dannemora season 1 (TV show)

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (comedy special, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 23

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 6 (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (TV show, Netflix Original)

Family Pack (movie, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind season 7 (new episode) (TV show, Netflix Original)

This is the Zodiac Speaking (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 24

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (TV show, Netflix Original)

Territory (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 25

Don't Move (movie, Netflix Original)

Hellbound season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Hijack '93 (movie, Netflix Original)

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (documentary, Netflix Original)

Simone Biles Rising part 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 28

Blippi's Ultimate Bounce House Challenges season 1 (TV show)

Blippi's Wonderful Talent Show (TV show)



Arriving on October 29

Botched seasons 2-3 (TV show)

Tom Papa: Home Free (comedy special, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 30

Go Ahead, Brother (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Manhattan Alien Abduction (documentary, Netflix Original)

Martha (documentary, Netflix Original)

Time Cut (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on October 31

The Diplomat season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

Murder Mindfully (TV show, Netflix Original)