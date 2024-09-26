Everything leaving Netflix in October 2024

Each month the best streaming services remove a handful of movies and shows to make room for new titles, and while it's exciting to see everything new on Netflix in October, it means that we must keep an eye on the titles that are set to leave next month. That's where our guidance comes in handy. 

Much like everything that left Netflix in September 2024, this month's list is relatively short and sweet. This time around there are less TV shows lined up to get the chop. When it comes to movies leaving Netflix, the entire Chucky franchise is set to be removed on Halloween, which – given its one of my horror guilty pleasures – is a bit of a kick in the teeth if you ask me. 

Although our best Netflix movie recommendations are staying put this month, it doesn't excuse the fact that we're about to be deprived of blockbusters like La La Land (2016). It's inevitable, but it's still disheartening to see your favorite titles be stripped from your finger tips. 

Everything leaving Netflix in October 2024 

Leaving on October 2 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (movie)

Leaving on October 5 

Crazy Rich Asians (movie)

Leaving on October 10

It Follows (movie)

Leaving on October 21

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (movie)

Leaving on October 26 

Wentworth seasons 1-8 (TV show)

Leaving on October 31

Bride of Chucky (movie)
Child's Play 2 (movie)
Child's Play 3 (movie)
Cult of Chucky (movie)
Curse of Chucky (movie)
Dark Waters (movie)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (movie)
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (movie)
Eat Pray Love (movie)
Hellboy (movie)
Identity Thief (movie)
Jack Reacher (movie)
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (movie)
Jumanji (movie)
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3 (TV show)
La La Land (movie)
Magic Mike (movie)
Magic Mike XXL (movie)
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (movie)
Mr. Deeds (movie)
Save the Last Dance (movie)
Seed of Chucky (movie)
Sonic the Hedgehog (movie)
The Expendables (movie)
The Expendables 2 (movie)
The Expendables 3 (movie)
The Wedding Planner (movie)
The Young Victoria (movie)
World War Z (movie)

