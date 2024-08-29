As exciting as it is to find out everything new on Netflix in September 2024, it also means something not so exciting – there are tons of titles that are leaving. While the list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in August 2024 was fairly short and sweet, in September there's an abundance of titles you'll be sad to see go, so don't miss them while they're around.

Namely, the Back to the Future franchise will be leaving (Great Scott!), alongside cult classics The Breakfast Club and Clerks. Don't worry, we've listed all the relevant dates below so that you can catch them before they go.

As one of the best streaming services, Netflix will add a multitude of titles in September, as well as brand new original content. You can check out our list of new Netflix movies for even more dates to mark on your calendar, but we'd suggest heading to the list below first before you miss your opportunity.

Everything leaving Netflix in September 2024

Leaving on September 3

Beverly Hills Cop (movie)

Beverly Hills Cop II (movie)

Leaving on September 5

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend seasons 1-4 (TV show)

iZombie season 1-5 (TV show)

Jane The Virgin seasons 1-5 (TV show)

Leaving on September 8

Cuties (movie)

Leaving September 19

Bodies Bodies Bodies (movie)

Leaving September 24

A Walk to Remember (movie)

Leaving September 27

Force of Nature (movie)

Great News seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Inheritance (movie)

Leaving September 29

Good Witch seasons 1-7 (TV show)

Leaving September 30

A Million Ways to Die in the West (movie)

Back to the Future (movie)

Back to the Future Part II (movie)

Back to the Future Part III (movie)

Big Fat Liar (movie)

The Breakfast Club (movie)

Clerks (movie)

Conan the Barbarian (movie)

The Conjuring (movie)

The Conjuring 2 (movie)

Divergent (movie)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1 (movie)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (movie)

Dumb and Dumber (movie)

Dune (movie)

Fifty Shades Darker (movie)

Fifty Shades Freed (movie)

Fifty Shades of Grey (movie)

Hacksaw Ridge (movie)

Home (movie)

Hot Tub Time Machine (movie)

How to Get Away With Murder seasons 1-6 (TV show)

The Lego Movie (movie)

Léon: The Professional (movie)

Major League II (movie)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (movie)

Muriel’s Wedding (movie)

My Girl 2 (movie)

Natural Born Killers (movie)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (movie)

Reality Bites (movie)

S.W.A.T. (movie)

Uncle Buck (movie)

Wild Things (movie)

The Wiz (movie)