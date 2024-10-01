Squid Game season 2's stylish new trailer teases the return of a fan-favorite character and I'm even more excited for the Netflix show

If one of the best Netflix shows has taught us anything, it's if someone asks you to play a game, you probably shouldn't. While the phrase was popularised by the Saw franchise (which is available to stream on Max and Disney Plus as part of a bundle in the US or Netflix in the UK and Stan in Australia), it's also at the start of the new Squid Game season 2 trailer, which focuses on the mysterious salesman (Gong Yoo) from the first season.

Does that mean he's back to his old tricks, then? Though the new trailer dropped by the best streaming service is a short one – it's notably longer than the 48-second long Squid Game season 2 trailer from August – it's very captivating and shows Gong Yoo getting ready to lure in more potential players. Some things never change!

Squid Game: Season 2 | Youâ€™re Invited | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What happens in the new Squid Game season 2 trailer?

Well, it's actually different from what we're used to seeing. Instead of those iconic blue numbered tracksuits or the masked guards, the new teaser takes us inside a rather glamorous home. Here, we watch as someone goes about their day; drinking coffee, showering, and getting dressed. As he reaches into the cupboard his face is revealed to be the salesman's, and he's picking up those familiar red and blue cards.

It ends with him asking the camera if you want to play a game with him, taking us back to when a desperate Seong Gi-hun was approached by him, ultimately leading him down the path to the deadly games.

A previous Squid Game season 2 trailer dropped during Netflix Geeked Week, showcasing some familiar faces and teasing new games. We'll have to wait until December 26 to watch it but until then, there are plenty more best Netflix shows for you to sink your teeth into.

