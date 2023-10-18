Netflix releases teaser footage for its Squid Game spin-off, Avatar, Scott Pilgrim, The Umbrella Academy's final season, and its new show with Michelle Yeoh

Last year, Netflix's "Geeked Week" was a virtual paradise for fans of all kinds: it was a whole host of announcements, trailer reveals, surprise guests and more. And now it's back, even bigger and better for 2023. As you can see from the teaser trailer below, it's absolutely jammed with fan favorites.

Netflix hasn't released the full line-up yet – we're still very much in teaser territory – but it does promise news, sneak peeks and surprises from shows, movies and games we're eagerly awaiting more from, including 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave the World Behind, Rebel Moon and Michelle Yeoh's new show, The Brothers Sun.

The event runs from 6 to 12 November; the first day, 6 November, is when Netflix also likes to make a big fuss about Stranger Things.

What can we expect from Netflix Geeked Week 2023?

Geeked Week kicks off on Monday 6 November with Stranger Things day, so no prizes for guessing what Netflix will be focusing on during that day. Tuesday and Wednesday will largely take place on Netflix's socials – on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok – before the live events begin on the Thursday.

At 1pm PST on Thursday November 9, Netflix will be streaming a live event including exclusive clips, teasers, and breaking news from movies and shows including Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, and The Dragon Prince. And the following day, also at 1pm PST, the live event will focus on shows including 3 Body Problem, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Leave the World Behind. Netflix also promises a Powerhouse Animation spotlight.

There are two more livestreams, both at the weekend. On Saturday Nov 11 the 1pm PST stream will focus on Damsel, ONE PIECE, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. And the following day, Sunday November 12, the stream will be slightly later at 4.30pm PST. That'll be an exclusive stream featuring Rebel Moon's Zack Snyder.

Over the course of the event there's going to be tons of TV, movie and games content: according to the teaser video there will be content from or about Orion And The Dark, Sweet Home, My Daemon, Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, The Dragon Prince, Obliterated, Gyeongseong Creature, Blue Eye Samurai, The Brothers Sun, Sonic Prime, The Umbrella Academy, Ultraman: Rising, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rebel Moon, Damsel, Masters Of The Universe: Revolution, Akuma Kun, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, The Archies, Leave The World Behind, Life On Our Planet, One Piece, Stranger Things, Onmyoji, Code 8 Part II, Squid Game: The Challenge, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Exploding Kittens, 3 Body Problem and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

You can find out more about Geeked Week 2023 and tune into the live streams on Netflix's Tudum website here.