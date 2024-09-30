3 new movies I can't wait to watch on Netflix in October with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Another month means more movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix and the October schedule looks packed. With spooky season upon us, you may want to check out the best streaming service's scary picks this month with these four horror movies coming to Netflix in October 2024.

However, if horror isn't your thing, don't worry, as there's plenty of other new movies to watch, including a highly-rated comedy and historical drama. But the arrival of new titles also means that other ones will be removed, so check out our everything leaving Netflix in October 2024 to make sure you don't miss some must-watch names.

In the meantime, check out our recommendations below that would definitely make it onto our best Netflix movies list.

Selma

Selma Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 99%

99% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 167 minutes

167 minutes Director: Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay continues to be a powerhouse filmmaker with films that spark important conversations and changing how we see the world. Selma is the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s (David Oyelowo) terrifying struggle to secure equal voting rights, which culminated to an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and led to President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The historical drama is made even more inspirational and poignant through compelling performances by all the cast.

Boyz n the Hood

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: R

R Length: 112 minutes

112 minutes Director: John Singleton

Boyz n the Hood follows high school student Tre Styles (Cuba Gooding Jr.) who is sent to live with his stern but loving father in South Central Los Angeles. There, he reunites with his childhood friends Doughboy (Ice Cube) and Ricky (Morris Chestnut) as they become embroiled in the neighborhood's dangerous drug and gang culture with devastating results.

The 1991 coming-of-age drama has made a huge cultural impact, with John Singleton becoming the youngest person and first African-American in cinema history to be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 125 minutes

125 minutes Director: Paul Feig

Bridesmaids is one of my favorite comedy movies, so it definitely has to have a spot on this list with its outrageous characters. In Bridesmaids, Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, a lovelorn, jobless woman who is asked to be the maid of honor at her best friend Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) wedding. Despite her situation, she's determined to make Lillian's wedding perfect and ends up in some disastrously hilarious situations. Bridesmaids sets the bar high when it comes to buddy comedies and remains unmatched 13 years later.

