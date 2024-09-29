3 of the worst-rated movie franchises are leaving Netflix and good riddance – catch these 3 better films with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes before they go instead

Netflix's seemingly never-ending variety of movies and shows is what makes it the best streaming service, and though it's frustrating to see your favorites leave the platform, it can be somewhat of a relief to say goodbye to poorly-rated titles. As for everything leaving Netflix in October 2024, this is the case.

This month we'll bid farewell to the Expendables, Magic Mike, and Chucky movie franchises in hopes that they will make space for better titles that are new to Netflix in October 2024. Instead, there are three movies with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes leaving on October 31, which we'd rather spend our time catching before their untimely departures.

Thankfully, our roundup of best Netflix movies remains untouched, so there's no need to fret on that front. But I suggest you catch these movies as soon as you can, as we all know how fast the month can fly by.

La La Land (2016)

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 128 minutes

Director: Damien Chazelle

Leaving on: October 31

With movies like La La Land and Whiplash (2014) under his belt, Damien Chazelle has proved that not only can he direct but he can put together a damn good soundtrack. Aspiring to make it big in show biz, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) bond over their shared ambitions and admiration for entertainment which sparks a romance. As the two grow closer to achieving their long-desired success, they are faced with tough decisions that could tarnish their relationship. I don't believe you for a second if you say that you didn't cry when watching the final scene – it ruined me.

Dark Waters (2019)

RT Score: 89%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 126 minutes

Director: Todd Haynes

Leaving on: October 31

Haynes' thrilling drama is led by an ensemble cast featuring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, and Tim Robbins – just to name a few. Based on the true story of environmental attorney Robert Bilott and his legal case with chemical company DuPont, Ruffalo stars as Bilott who discovers a connection between a global corporation and a growing amount of mysterious deaths. When he learns that the company has polluted a town with chemicals, he becomes determined to reveal the dark truth.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 120 minutes

Director: Jon M. Chu

Leaving on: October 31

Adapted from Kevin Kwan's novel of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians follows a Chinese-American professor Rachel (Constance Wu) as she joins her long-term boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) on a trip to Singapore for a family wedding. Upon arrival she's surprised to learn that Nick comes from one of the richest families in the country, and must now navigate wealthy socialites and the alien world of rich living. But her biggest task is trying to win the affection of his mother Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), who isn't the most approving.