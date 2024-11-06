Netflix’s new Harlan Coben series Missing You looks like it could be the next big mystery hit after Fool Me Once

Harlan Coben’s mystery-thriller novels have been the foundation for a number of the best Netflix series. After the announcement that Netflix would be turning two more Harlan Coben novels into series, we finally have first-look images of Missing You – a brand new detective series set in New York City.

Based on Coben’s novel of the same name, Missing You will mark the next collaboration between the author and one of the best streaming services, locking in an official release for January 1 next year. Following the successes of his other book-to-series adaptations The Stranger (2020), Stay Close (2021) and Feel Me Once (2024), Missing You will be Coben’s ninth on-screen adaptation.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As it is with most of his adaptations, Coben will be returning to his post as executive producer partnering with fellow producers Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Danny Brocklehurst, and series’ writer Victoria Asare-Archer. Hoping to bring another thrilling mystery to life from the pages of Coben’s novel, Netflix has resumed its partnership with Quay Street Productions (which previously worked on Fool Me Once). Filming took place in March this year around Manchester and the North West of England.

According to Netflix Tudum, the upcoming limited series “features the author’s signature blend of twists, turns, and surprises that will have you on your toes ’til the very end”. And one of the best parts about Netflix’s new limited thriller series is that you won’t have to wait much longer before you can unravel the mystery for yourself –but what will Coben’s next series be about?

What happens in Missing You and who’s in the cast?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The cast of Missing You is made up of notable names from British television who have earned notoriety starring in some of our other favorite television and movie productions, including Rosalind Eleazar (Slow Horses), Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once, Obsession), and Sir Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power).

All of these names come together to create one monster cast that tells the story of NYPD detective Kat Donovan (Eleazar), who 11 years prior to the events in the show experienced the unexpected disappearance of her fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters, Top Boy, Bulletproof). After hearing nothing for the past decade or so, she sees his face while swiping on a dating app and her world completely erupts.

The reappearance of Josh gives her no choice but to come face-to-face with the strange case of her father’s murder, and unveil dark secrets from the past which pose the question; is there a connection between her fiancé's disappearance and her father’s untimely death?

