Netflix drops trailer for 'true-ish' new series Apple Cider Vinegar that shows the bitter side of the wellness industry
Kaitlyn Dever plays a woman who claims to have cured her terminal brain cancer through wellness
Netflix is no stranger to shocking programs. Among the best Netflix shows you can find documentary hits like Don't F*** with Cats and dramatizations like the chilling Woman of the Hour, which I hailed as my scariest movie of 2024. Now I'm adding a brand new "true-ish" series to my watchlist, which follows a fraudster as she claims she cured her stage four brain tumor through health and wellness methods.
In an age where influencers are recommending all sorts of products on social media, stories like this are horrible to witness. Apple Cider Vinegar tells the story of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who pretends she cured her terminal cancer to boost her social media presence and earn money. Her lies were eventually exposed and she was convicted, with the series based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.
Take a look at the shocking trailer below. We don't have a release date just yet, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled!
What else do we know about Apple Cider Vinegar?
Tudum revealed that: "Apple Cider Vinegar is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up, and the people who tore it down. Certain characters and events have been created or fictionalized."
So while this is inspired by the real life fraudster Belle Gibson, it's important to note it is not a straight documentary or biopic and that not everything you see on screen happened. So take that with a pinch of salt (or spoonful of apple cider vinegar?) before you decide to jump in.
The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, who you may recognize from the Hulu series Dopesick, as Belle. She's joined by other great stars including Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Mark Coles Smith.
You might also like
- Netflix struggled through Tyson vs Paul – Beyoncé could deliver a knockout punch
- 3 new action-packed Netflix trailers have landed, and I for one can’t wait to see Cameron Diaz back on my screen
- The Night Agent season 2 gets a release date on Netflix and it's closer than you might think
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.