Netflix drops trailer for 'true-ish' new series Apple Cider Vinegar that shows the bitter side of the wellness industry

Netflix is no stranger to shocking programs. Among the best Netflix shows you can find documentary hits like Don't F*** with Cats and dramatizations like the chilling Woman of the Hour, which I hailed as my scariest movie of 2024. Now I'm adding a brand new "true-ish" series to my watchlist, which follows a fraudster as she claims she cured her stage four brain tumor through health and wellness methods.

In an age where influencers are recommending all sorts of products on social media, stories like this are horrible to witness. Apple Cider Vinegar tells the story of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who pretends she cured her terminal cancer to boost her social media presence and earn money. Her lies were eventually exposed and she was convicted, with the series based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

Take a look at the shocking trailer below. We don't have a release date just yet, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled!

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What else do we know about Apple Cider Vinegar?

Tudum revealed that: "Apple Cider Vinegar is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up, and the people who tore it down. Certain characters and events have been created or fictionalized."

So while this is inspired by the real life fraudster Belle Gibson, it's important to note it is not a straight documentary or biopic and that not everything you see on screen happened. So take that with a pinch of salt (or spoonful of apple cider vinegar?) before you decide to jump in.

The series stars Kaitlyn Dever, who you may recognize from the Hulu series Dopesick, as Belle. She's joined by other great stars including Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Mark Coles Smith.

