Netflix adapts One Hundred Years of Solitude and the first trailer has got me gripped

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, which is based on the best-selling novel by Nobel Prize–winning author Gabriel García Márquez, and I'm so excited to get drawn into the mythical town and all the magical elements that come with it.

This looks like another great series for one of the best streaming service, having also recently announced a new Harlan Coben thriller Missing You. The first part of One Hundred Years of Solitude will be released on December 11, with part two to follow in due course.

Take a look at the trailer below.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about One Hundred Years of Solitude?

One Hundred Years of Solitude is made up of eight episodes, all of which will be released on December 11. So, if you want a binge-watching session, you can settle in and watch them all from then.

According to Tudum, "The story follows cousins José and Úrsula, who get married against their parents’ wishes and leave their village to embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their voyage culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo.

"Several generations of the Buendía lineage will shape the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to 100 years of solitude."

The adaptation is "one of the most ambitious productions in Latin American history", where it was filmed in Spanish and shot in García Márquez’s native Colombia with the support of the author’s family.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors