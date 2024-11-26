Netflix releases trailer for new Harlan Coben thriller Missing You and it looks like the perfect New Year binge watch

If you've been a Netflix subscriber for a while, you'll be all too familiar with the name Harlan Coben. Many of his previous series can be found on one of the best streaming services, including Fool Me Once, Stay Close, and The Stranger.

There's always hype whenever another one of his shows drops, and it's easy to see why thanks to his gripping plots, great cast, and often very picturesque locations too. Getting sucked into a Harlan Coben world is always a wild ride and a welcome one too.

His latest series is called Missing You and arrives on Netflix on January 1. So, if you're stuck for things to watch over the holiday season, this is the perfect choice for New Year's Day. It's only five parts too, so you can easily binge watch that while you're relaxing. But will it make it onto our best Netflix shows list? Only time will tell.

Take a look at the trailer below.

MISSING YOU | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is Missing You about?

Coben's latest thriller series follows Detective Kat Donovan as she struggles to move on from the sudden disappearance of her fiancé Josh. But when she sees his face on a dating app 11-years later, his sudden reappearance forces her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

The plot is, of course, quite vague but I'm very intrigued by the idea of someone disappearing for that long and going completely off the grid. I'm expecting plenty of twists and turns here, and I can't wait to see if my personal theories are correct (yes, I've already started speculating!).

The cast is led by Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar and she's joined by some great names including Top Boy's Ashley Walters, Fool Me Once's Richard Armitage, The Rings of Power's Sir Lenny Henry, and Inside No 9 co-creator Steve Pemberton. That's quite the line-up, right?

