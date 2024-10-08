Netflix announces release date for Virgin River season 6 and it confirms how I'm going to spend my Christmas

Christmas has just come early for Virgin River season 6 fans as Netflix has revealed that the new series of the hit romantic drama will be released on December, 19.

This news comes after Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge, who confirmed that season 6 would arrive on the best streaming service in late 2024. Prior to this, Deadline reported in February that Virgin River season 6 wouldn't land on Netflix until 2025 as filming was delayed until March due to weather conditions.

Now you can officially mark your calendars as the official Virgin River Instagram account has confirmed that the next installment of the best Netflix show will return on December 19. The announcement was made along with first-look photos teasing what's to come for the residents.

A post shared by @virginriverseries A photo posted by on

What can we expect in Virgin River season 6?

Spoilers follow for the ending of Virgin River season 5.

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As far as we know so far, all of our favorite characters will be returning for the new series. Netflix also unveiled the two new cast members playing the roles of Mel Monroe's (Breckenridge) parents in Virgin River season 6. Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Callum Kerr (One Piece) will join the sixth series as a young version of Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett Reid who will appear in flashbacks as they meet and fall in love in the 1970s.

Mel reunited with the present-day version of her biological father Everett (John Allen Nelson) at the end of Virgin River season 5 part 2, during which he revealed that he had “something important” to tell her. It's only a matter of weeks until we discover what that may be, but there is plenty more drama to expect in the sixth season.

The official Netflix synopsis for season 6 reads: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack's (Martin Henderson) spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you can't wait until December 19 to get your Virgin River fix, then take a look at our five powerful dramas while you wait and these three small town dramas to answer all your Virgin River prayers.