Netflix just revealed the lead cast in Black Mirror season 7, including who'll return for the show's first-ever sequel

Jesse Plemons won't be returning to the cast of the USS Callister sequel episode in Black Mirror season 7.

There's still some time before Black Mirror season 7 returns to Netflix but in an exciting announcement, we finally know who will lead the cast of the popular sci-fi series across the new episodes.

The news was revealed at the live event of Netflix Geeked Week, which took place today (September 19) in Atlanta, in the US, and was one of the most anticipated updates for fans of the hit Charlie Brooker anthology series.

As one of the best Netflix shows, it's no surprise that the next season of Black Mirror would be able to draw in some of the most high-profile actors. Early reports indicated that it had already started production in late 2024 and from these, we also know that it will have six-episodes – one of which is Black Mirror's first-ever sequel to an earlier episode in the series.

That episode is reported to be a follow-up to the Black Mirror season 4 episode 'USS Callister', and could bring back some of the the star-studded cast that the original had, but the list will notably be missing Jesse Plemons from that episode, which perhaps is no surprise if you've seen it.

Who will star in Black Mirror season 7?

As for who will be the lead cast in Black Mirror season 7, you can see the full list below:

Awkwafina (Jackpot!)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

As you can see, it's another row of ridiculously great actor who'll be joining the returning series, so we can expect this to be a massive season. And while we don't rank 'USS Callister' among the best Black Mirror episodes, it's still iconic to the fanbase, and it's go to be interesting that the show is finally returning to a story from the past. This is going to be out of this world.

