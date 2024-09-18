Netflix reveals opening sequence to Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods, and it’s not the entirely bloody Norse mythology anime I thought it would be

Zack Snyder's new Netflix anime series Twilight of the Gods is being released tomorrow (September 19) and, if you weren't already excitedly running through multiple iterations of the Viking Thunder Clap, the first four minutes of the highly anticipated show have been released.

The announcement, which was made on the streamer's X/Twitter account (see below), is part of Netflix Geeked Week 2024, a four-day movie, TV show and videogame bonanza of reveals for fans, and offers a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the Norse mythology anime.

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, a mortal king is saved. Watch an exclusive #GeekedWeek sneak peek of @ZackSnyder's Twilight of the Gods: https://t.co/1tolF06rgK pic.twitter.com/PFa2YLz0TCSeptember 17, 2024

Snyder doesn't shy away from violence and, judging by the opening sequence for his new anime series, one that's part of everything new on Netflix in September, it's no exception to the rule. Indeed, it's filled with blood-stained swords that perfectly contrast its snowy setting and reveals a key part of the plot that's more tender than I expected.

The series opens with a mortal king called Leif (voiced by Stuart Martin) recalling how he met his bride-to-be Sigrid (voiced by Sylvia Hoeks) on the aforementioned blood-soaked battlefield. Sigrid is introduced as a fearless warrior, saving Leif and killing numerous foes but, when a Valkyrie arrives to guide the fallen souls to Valhalla, Sigrid is left alone.

What can we expect from Twilight of the Gods?

Twilight of the Gods | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

We first heard about Zack Snyder's new Netflix project in mid-2021, with the writer-director revealing the title of his forthcoming animated TV show and saying that it was his "take on Norse mythology". However, we didn't hear much more until Snyder revealed the release date and some first-look images showing Twilight of the Gods' unusual art style in April. Then, in September, Netflix finally announced the plot for the mythos-laced show, saying that it was a "heroic story of love, loss, and revenge".

After reading its synopsis, which says the series will follow Sigrid and Leif as they try to "survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk)" and "sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on a merciless mission for vengeance, against all odds", it gave me the inclination that this would be another gore-laden show like some of the best anime. But, after watching the opening sequence, I'm more convinced that it'll lean as heavily into the romance-led narrative. Indeed, Sigrid and Leif look like they'll be the Bonnie and Clyde of Viking mythology and might help make this one of the best Netflix series of 2024.

The new show marks a slight change in direction for Snyder, whose previous Netflix project – the mega Star Wars-esque saga Rebel Moon, which received two Director's Cut versions that had a total run time of about six hours, wasn't as well received as he or Netflix had hoped. His other offering for the world's most popular streaming service the zombie-themed heist movie Army of the Dead, which is said to be part of the same new sci-fi universe on Netflix as Rebel Moon, generally fared better. Twilight of the Gods might not be billed as a romance, but it's definitely an action-packed love story, and I for one can't wait for it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors