Zack Snyder's next big project for Netflix has been revealed, and it isn't Rebel Moon Part 3

Zack Snyder's next project for Netflix has been unveiled – and, sorry Rebel Moon fans, but it isn't a third movie that's set in his epic, Star Wars-like universe.

In fact, Snyder's new production couldn't be more different from his latest film duology for Netflix. Indeed, it's called Twilight of the Gods, it's a Norse mythology-inspired TV show instead of a big budget sci-fi action flick, and it'll be an animated offering, rather than a live-action property. Hey, I did warn you it was a far cry from his most recent work.

Fans of the beloved filmmaker won't have to wait long for Twilight of the Gods to thunder onto the world's best streaming service, either. Taking to X/Twitter yesterday (April 24), Snyder revealed the R-rated series would debut on Netflix in late 2024. Oh, and he also proved a first-look image for his upcoming show, which shows off its gorgeous looking art style:

We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS. pic.twitter.com/40yLuIUpKcApril 24, 2024

Admittedly, this isn't the first we've actually heard about Twilight of the Gods. The TV project, which will comprise eight episodes, was first announced in June 2021. Back then, I reported on the title reveal of said show and the stacked cast who'll lend their vocal talents to Snyder's new series. Since then, though, details have been few and far between, with Snyder and Netflix's focus being trained on developing the writer-director's Rebel Moon franchise. You should read our spoiler-light thoughts on Rebel Moon Part 1 to see if it's worth watching and/or get the lowdown on all things Rebel Moon Part 2, which made its debut on April 19.

But I digress. Now that we have a firm release window for Twilight of the Gods, fans can begin counting down to Snyder's latest Netflix production. And who knows? It might have enough about it to secure a spot on our best Netflix shows list if it's, you know, actually good.

What is Twilight of the Gods about and who else is involved?

Twilight of the Gods couldn't be more different to Rebel Moon. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix hasn't released a story synopsis for Twilight of the Gods yet. However, we expect to learn more about its plot at Annecy Film Festival 2024, which runs from June 9 to 15. Per Deadline, Snyder and Netflix will reveal more about the adult animated series as part of the streaming giant's extensive presence at the high-profile entertainment industry event.

Until then, the only concrete details we have are those provided by Snyder from a December 2023 chat with Collider. "Basically, there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married," Snyder said. "An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge.

"She enlists a cast of characters – a seer [and] a dwarf [among them] – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool."

Dutch actor Sylvia Hoeks (See, Blade Runner 2049) will voice Sigrid. She'll be joined by a number of other notable names, including Game of Thrones alumni Pilou Asbaek and Kristoffer Hivju as Thor and Andvari, The Fall of the House of Usher's Rahul Kohli as Egill, Wonka's Paterson Joseph as Loki, The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan as Inge, Ant-Man's Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick as Sandraudiga.

Snyder and Jay Oliva – the latter being a veteran of multiple animated projects for DC, Paramount Plus, and Marvel – are confirmed to be the show's main directors. The pair are joined by Snyder's wife and producing partner Deborah, plus the Snyders' long time collaborator Wesley Coller, on the series' executive producing team. Finally, Stone Quarry Animation, KRAKN Animation, and Xilam Animation have created its visuals.

Twilight of the Gods will launch exclusively on Netflix this Fall (that's autumn for non-US northern hemisphere dwellers, and spring for Australian readers).