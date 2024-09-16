Netflix confirms Bridgerton season 4 is in production – and announces new cast additions after Sophie Baek actor reveal

It's official: Bridgerton season 4 is finally in production. Netflix confirmed the news in a post on X/Twitter (see below) as the streaming titan kicked off its Netflix Geeked Week 2024 celebrations. Alongside the filming start date reveal, Netflix unveiled the first official photo from on set of Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha; the latter of whom will, as previously announced, play Benedict Bridgerton's love interest Sophie Baek.

September 16, 2024

Until now, we only knew that Bridgerton's fourth season was on the way, with it being greenlit back in April 2021. We did, however, get a sneak peek of one of the show’s new romantic leads after its predecessor – Bridgerton season 3 – ended in July, with the world's best streaming service confirming serial playboy Benedict Bridgerton would be the next chapter's lead male character.

September 11, 2024

Just two months later, and to the delight of fans, Netflix revealed that Ha would be joining the cast of one of the best Netflix shows – the Halo TV show alumnus landing the coveted role of Sophie, who's also known as the Lady in Silver, on September 11. Ya is set to feature as part of the ensemble cast for forthcoming Max prequel series Dune: Prophecy, too, so viewers should get used to seeing the talented Australian more often in the years ahead.

Following the success of season 3, fans will know how important the casting of the leading couple is, so it's great to see such talented actors joining the show.

Who else is joining the Bridgerton season 4 cast?

September 16, 2024

Alongside its filming start date, Netflix also confirmed three new cast members for Bridgerton season 4, as well as bumping up two minor characters from season 3 – Emma Naomi's Alice and Hugo Sachs' Brimsley – to series regulars for the wildly popular romantic drama's next entry:

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Based on the third novel (An Offer From a Gentleman) in Julia Quinn's successful book series of the same name, Bridgerton's fourth season is set to focus on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, aka the mysterious Lady in Silver, who meet at a masquerade ball. Judging by the first photos we've seen of the new Bridgerton couple, the Netflix period drama's next outing is going to be an enchanting affair. Set your pulses to 'racing', everyone.

