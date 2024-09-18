Netflix unveils sneak peek at new Thai anthology series Tomorrow and I – and it reminds me of my favorite sci-fi show
Sci-fi? No, Thai-fi
Netflix has released the teaser trailer for a new Thai anthology series Tomorrow and I that looks like it could fill the Black Mirror void in my life.
If the series is anything like Black Mirror, then Tomorrow and I has a high chance of becoming one of the best Netflix shows and best sci-fi shows from around the world. It similarly combines futuristic technologies with social politics (but instead of a western focus, this will be more about Thai culture), which could be a winning formula for the best streaming service.
Much like the acclaimed Black Mirror, the series uses sci-fi technology and dystopian themes to make a statement on social issues but with a Thai twist, which will be very interesting to see while I wait for Black Mirror season 7 to arrive in 2025.
Tomorrow and I was first announced earlier this year as part of the streaming giant's Southeast Asian production slate and now the streaming giant has unveiled a sneak peek for Netflix's Geeked Week (see below), which features a wacky montage of Thai citizens engaging in everyday activities within a world dominated by dystopian high-tech.
What is Tomorrow and I about?
Tomorrow and I consists of four 70-minute episodes that explore the clash between conservative Thai traditions and modern technology. Each episode touches upon controversial topics, such as bringing loved ones back from the dead through cloning technology, intelligent sex robots, how artificial intelligence can challenge or revolutionize ancient Buddhist teachings, and how humanity might rely on 'octopuses' to survive in flooded cities.
Tomorrow and I will encourage you to use your imagination and challenge your perceptions of a world where technology takes over every aspect of our lives. It's also the first of a series of projects from Thailand, as the company told Variety: "This groundbreaking anthology series is the first sci-fi title from Netflix Thailand, where we continue to push the boundaries of local storytelling."
Tomorrow and I, which is directed by Paween Purijitpanya, isn't the only Thai project that Netflix is backing this year with crime thriller Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell, rom-com series Ready, Set, Love, horror anthology series Terror Tuesday: Extreme, and dark mystery Don't Come Home all making up their expanding roster of Thai content.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
While you wait for Tomorrow and I to drop on Netflix sometime in 2024, check out our list of the ten best Black Mirror episodes.
You might also like
- Netflix pushes The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep movie's release date into early 2025, and I think it's for the best
- New Netflix trailer for Heartstopper season 3 sees two hit shows collide as a Bridgerton star makes a charming appearance
- I can't wait to see Anna Kendrick take on the Dating Game Killer after seeing the trailer for new Netflix movie Woman of the Hour
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.