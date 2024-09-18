Netflix unveils sneak peek at new Thai anthology series Tomorrow and I – and it reminds me of my favorite sci-fi show

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for a new Thai anthology series Tomorrow and I that looks like it could fill the Black Mirror void in my life.

If the series is anything like Black Mirror, then Tomorrow and I has a high chance of becoming one of the best Netflix shows and best sci-fi shows from around the world. It similarly combines futuristic technologies with social politics (but instead of a western focus, this will be more about Thai culture), which could be a winning formula for the best streaming service.

Much like the acclaimed Black Mirror, the series uses sci-fi technology and dystopian themes to make a statement on social issues but with a Thai twist, which will be very interesting to see while I wait for Black Mirror season 7 to arrive in 2025.

Tomorrow and I was first announced earlier this year as part of the streaming giant's Southeast Asian production slate and now the streaming giant has unveiled a sneak peek for Netflix's Geeked Week (see below), which features a wacky montage of Thai citizens engaging in everyday activities within a world dominated by dystopian high-tech.

Tomorrow and I | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What is Tomorrow and I about?

Tomorrow and I consists of four 70-minute episodes that explore the clash between conservative Thai traditions and modern technology. Each episode touches upon controversial topics, such as bringing loved ones back from the dead through cloning technology, intelligent sex robots, how artificial intelligence can challenge or revolutionize ancient Buddhist teachings, and how humanity might rely on 'octopuses' to survive in flooded cities.

Tomorrow and I will encourage you to use your imagination and challenge your perceptions of a world where technology takes over every aspect of our lives. It's also the first of a series of projects from Thailand, as the company told Variety: "This groundbreaking anthology series is the first sci-fi title from Netflix Thailand, where we continue to push the boundaries of local storytelling."

Tomorrow and I, which is directed by Paween Purijitpanya, isn't the only Thai project that Netflix is backing this year with crime thriller Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell, rom-com series Ready, Set, Love, horror anthology series Terror Tuesday: Extreme, and dark mystery Don't Come Home all making up their expanding roster of Thai content.

While you wait for Tomorrow and I to drop on Netflix sometime in 2024, check out our list of the ten best Black Mirror episodes.